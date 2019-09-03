THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 81 58 3.66 139 9 0 38 1262.1 1101 564 513
Cleveland 80 58 3.67 138 13 5 37 1224.2 1103 551 500
Houston 90 49 3.69 139 10 2 37 1249.2 1037 555 513
Oakland 78 58 4.06 136 8 1 34 1236.1 1146 587 558
Minnesota 85 52 4.16 137 8 0 41 1239.0 1237 639 573
N.Y. Yankees 90 49 4.44 139 7 1 49 1237.2 1185 649 611
Boston 74 63 4.68 137 8 1 27 1241.1 1205 697 645
Toronto 55 84 4.71 139 6 1 27 1231.1 1235 695 644
Texas 68 71 4.86 139 9 4 28 1235.0 1289 727 667
Chicago White Sox 60 77 4.96 137 6 5 27 1197.1 1233 720 660
L.A. Angels 65 73 5.01 138 2 0 28 1231.2 1210 727 685
Seattle 58 81 5.04 139 3 3 28 1228.0 1292 776 687
Kansas City 49 89 5.15 138 6 1 31 1215.1 1300 738 696
Detroit 40 95 5.19 135 3 0 26 1208.0 1290 766 696
Baltimore 45 92 5.77 137 5 0 25 1210.0 1306 851 776

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 157 47 395 25 1367 51
Cleveland 172 57 383 16 1282 35
Houston 205 36 393 0 1410 36
Oakland 165 57 415 15 1060 61
Minnesota 168 51 379 7 1212 58
N.Y. Yankees 222 36 439 8 1281 48
Boston 180 65 492 20 1364 71
Toronto 194 54 527 24 1131 62
Texas 193 65 488 9 1181 60
Chicago White Sox 202 49 492 27 1100 57
L.A. Angels 219 66 481 8 1219 91
Seattle 230 41 418 25 1060 61
Kansas City 187 74 491 21 1051 49
Detroit 214 57 456 19 1136 52
Baltimore 268 60 478 9 1051 69