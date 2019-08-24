https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-14375741.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|76
|54
|3.50
|130
|8
|0
|36
|1184.1
|1010
|506
|460
|Cleveland
|75
|54
|3.69
|129
|12
|5
|34
|1145.2
|1031
|513
|470
|Houston
|83
|47
|3.71
|130
|9
|1
|35
|1168.2
|974
|523
|482
|Oakland
|74
|53
|4.02
|127
|8
|1
|32
|1156.1
|1067
|542
|516
|Minnesota
|77
|51
|4.19
|128
|8
|0
|37
|1159.0
|1145
|601
|539
|N.Y. Yankees
|84
|46
|4.51
|130
|6
|1
|48
|1155.2
|1127
|617
|579
|Boston
|69
|61
|4.67
|130
|8
|1
|24
|1174.1
|1135
|661
|609
|Toronto
|52
|79
|4.76
|131
|6
|1
|24
|1161.1
|1176
|658
|614
|Chicago White Sox
|59
|69
|4.83
|128
|5
|5
|26
|1120.1
|1145
|658
|601
|Texas
|63
|67
|5.00
|130
|6
|4
|26
|1156.0
|1223
|699
|642
|Kansas City
|45
|84
|5.00
|129
|6
|1
|27
|1134.1
|1202
|669
|630
|L.A. Angels
|63
|68
|5.05
|131
|2
|0
|27
|1164.2
|1155
|691
|653
|Seattle
|55
|74
|5.07
|129
|3
|3
|27
|1140.2
|1213
|729
|642
|Detroit
|39
|87
|5.11
|126
|3
|0
|26
|1129.0
|1195
|703
|641
|Baltimore
|41
|88
|5.90
|129
|4
|0
|24
|1140.1
|1242
|819
|748
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|142
|42
|364
|22
|1296
|49
|Cleveland
|162
|55
|355
|15
|1196
|34
|Houston
|190
|33
|357
|0
|1308
|34
|Oakland
|152
|50
|392
|15
|988
|57
|Minnesota
|160
|48
|367
|7
|1113
|47
|N.Y. Yankees
|210
|31
|399
|7
|1190
|45
|Boston
|172
|63
|457
|17
|1289
|68
|Toronto
|186
|51
|491
|23
|1063
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|186
|44
|452
|23
|1024
|52
|Texas
|189
|57
|460
|9
|1113
|59
|Kansas City
|171
|68
|457
|19
|988
|46
|L.A. Angels
|209
|61
|452
|6
|1153
|88
|Seattle
|217
|36
|383
|23
|983
|57
|Detroit
|194
|51
|424
|19
|1054
|49
|Baltimore
|261
|56
|459
|8
|991
|69
View Comments