https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14437523.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.276
|.494
|.353
|148
|5123
|841
|1414
|2530
|301
|25
|255
|813
|Boston
|.271
|.472
|.341
|147
|5216
|823
|1414
|2464
|324
|24
|226
|786
|N.Y. Yankees
|.270
|.493
|.341
|148
|5096
|864
|1375
|2511
|264
|16
|280
|826
|Minnesota
|.270
|.495
|.338
|146
|5175
|846
|1398
|2560
|287
|19
|279
|816
|Chicago White Sox
|.256
|.404
|.311
|146
|4973
|625
|1273
|2008
|232
|16
|157
|597
|Tampa Bay
|.255
|.432
|.327
|148
|5136
|701
|1308
|2217
|271
|28
|194
|665
|Cleveland
|.251
|.436
|.325
|147
|4927
|697
|1237
|2147
|261
|17
|205
|662
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.429
|.328
|147
|5037
|720
|1255
|2162
|247
|18
|208
|688
|Oakland
|.249
|.449
|.327
|147
|5044
|773
|1258
|2263
|262
|22
|233
|731
|Texas
|.248
|.430
|.319
|148
|5074
|738
|1257
|2184
|275
|23
|202
|697
|Baltimore
|.245
|.410
|.307
|146
|4994
|637
|1225
|2049
|224
|21
|186
|606
|Kansas City
|.245
|.401
|.308
|147
|4988
|630
|1223
|2001
|246
|35
|154
|595
|Detroit
|.240
|.390
|.295
|145
|5007
|537
|1203
|1951
|268
|36
|136
|511
|Seattle
|.239
|.433
|.317
|147
|4982
|703
|1189
|2159
|235
|27
|227
|678
|Toronto
|.235
|.423
|.302
|147
|4959
|643
|1163
|2096
|240
|18
|219
|617
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|56
|58
|579
|16
|1066
|57
|27
|136
|2252
|1
|66
|87
|0
|Boston
|18
|39
|43
|533
|34
|1232
|62
|26
|119
|2226
|1
|82
|107
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|31
|43
|523
|17
|1295
|52
|19
|104
|2048
|1
|90
|124
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|37
|78
|474
|17
|1215
|26
|20
|93
|2114
|0
|98
|117
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|29
|62
|347
|11
|1387
|60
|23
|104
|2062
|2
|111
|152
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|29
|70
|497
|20
|1339
|86
|31
|106
|2241
|0
|81
|121
|0
|Cleveland
|35
|44
|46
|515
|27
|1197
|96
|33
|99
|2043
|5
|79
|101
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|40
|59
|548
|28
|1126
|59
|19
|131
|2157
|0
|90
|106
|0
|Oakland
|6
|34
|82
|512
|14
|1205
|44
|21
|129
|2065
|1
|74
|109
|0
|Texas
|17
|39
|60
|486
|17
|1454
|112
|35
|85
|2064
|1
|95
|133
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|34
|60
|401
|8
|1295
|72
|27
|100
|2017
|0
|100
|139
|0
|Kansas City
|22
|34
|52
|418
|15
|1241
|109
|37
|105
|2016
|1
|69
|145
|0
|Detroit
|7
|39
|45
|357
|12
|1459
|52
|18
|94
|2075
|0
|99
|115
|0
|Seattle
|13
|35
|56
|531
|6
|1443
|109
|43
|70
|2053
|2
|123
|133
|0
|Toronto
|13
|24
|33
|460
|7
|1353
|43
|18
|97
|1955
|0
|87
|127
|0
View Comments