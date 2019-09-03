https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14409135.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.275
|.480
|.346
|137
|4893
|789
|1346
|2350
|308
|24
|216
|752
|Houston
|.274
|.487
|.351
|139
|4798
|771
|1317
|2339
|279
|22
|233
|749
|Minnesota
|.273
|.502
|.340
|137
|4876
|814
|1333
|2449
|275
|17
|269
|785
|N.Y. Yankees
|.270
|.488
|.341
|139
|4776
|802
|1289
|2329
|244
|14
|256
|765
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.398
|.309
|137
|4662
|574
|1188
|1857
|213
|15
|142
|546
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.430
|.326
|139
|4840
|655
|1228
|2083
|252
|24
|185
|622
|L.A. Angels
|.252
|.432
|.330
|138
|4740
|690
|1193
|2046
|237
|17
|194
|659
|Cleveland
|.251
|.437
|.325
|138
|4620
|651
|1161
|2017
|245
|16
|193
|618
|Oakland
|.249
|.446
|.326
|136
|4695
|704
|1169
|2096
|246
|18
|215
|662
|Baltimore
|.246
|.413
|.309
|137
|4698
|606
|1158
|1938
|213
|21
|175
|577
|Texas
|.246
|.431
|.318
|139
|4756
|688
|1172
|2049
|261
|23
|190
|651
|Kansas City
|.243
|.397
|.307
|138
|4679
|588
|1139
|1858
|234
|34
|139
|557
|Seattle
|.241
|.437
|.319
|139
|4717
|673
|1138
|2059
|227
|26
|214
|648
|Detroit
|.238
|.389
|.293
|135
|4673
|494
|1113
|1816
|251
|34
|128
|468
|Toronto
|.236
|.424
|.303
|139
|4704
|615
|1108
|1995
|227
|15
|210
|589
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|17
|39
|42
|505
|33
|1150
|58
|25
|113
|2125
|1
|77
|97
|0
|Houston
|10
|54
|54
|542
|15
|1000
|53
|25
|125
|2119
|1
|63
|82
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|36
|73
|434
|16
|1132
|26
|20
|84
|1977
|0
|96
|113
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|30
|41
|488
|16
|1210
|47
|18
|101
|1929
|1
|88
|117
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|24
|57
|317
|10
|1300
|58
|23
|100
|1928
|2
|107
|147
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|24
|63
|466
|19
|1278
|80
|26
|97
|2107
|0
|76
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|40
|59
|514
|27
|1047
|54
|18
|124
|2047
|0
|86
|98
|0
|Cleveland
|34
|41
|41
|480
|25
|1110
|91
|32
|94
|1926
|4
|77
|97
|0
|Oakland
|6
|32
|75
|475
|13
|1107
|41
|21
|122
|1932
|1
|70
|97
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|32
|58
|378
|8
|1220
|71
|27
|93
|1894
|0
|94
|124
|0
|Texas
|17
|38
|53
|461
|17
|1369
|105
|33
|76
|1951
|1
|89
|126
|0
|Kansas City
|20
|33
|51
|392
|14
|1157
|101
|34
|97
|1882
|1
|65
|138
|0
|Seattle
|12
|35
|52
|506
|6
|1344
|97
|40
|68
|1959
|2
|119
|124
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|41
|336
|12
|1362
|51
|17
|87
|1952
|0
|94
|107
|0
|Toronto
|12
|21
|29
|433
|7
|1271
|39
|18
|91
|1854
|0
|80
|121
|0
