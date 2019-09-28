https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Individual-Pitching-14475062.php
American League Individual Pitching
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cole, Hou
|19
|5
|207.1
|138
|46
|316
|2.52
|Verlander, Hou
|20
|6
|217.0
|133
|42
|288
|2.53
|Morton, TB
|16
|6
|194.2
|154
|57
|240
|3.05
|Bieber, Cle
|15
|8
|214.1
|186
|40
|259
|3.28
|Giolito, ChW
|14
|9
|176.2
|131
|57
|228
|3.41
|Minor, Tex
|14
|10
|208.1
|190
|68
|200
|3.59
|Berríos, Min
|14
|8
|200.1
|194
|51
|195
|3.68
|Lynn, Tex
|15
|11
|201.0
|193
|58
|236
|3.76
|Rodríguez, Bos
|19
|6
|196.1
|191
|73
|205
|3.80
|Fiers, Oak
|15
|4
|184.2
|166
|53
|126
|3.90
|Miley, Hou
|14
|6
|167.1
|164
|61
|140
|3.98
|Anderson, Oak
|12
|9
|171.0
|178
|48
|87
|4.00
|Gonzales, Sea
|16
|12
|196.0
|205
|53
|143
|4.09
|Keller, KC
|7
|14
|165.1
|154
|70
|122
|4.19
|Tanaka, NYY
|11
|8
|179.0
|181
|39
|147
|4.47
|Boyd, Det
|9
|11
|181.1
|172
|49
|234
|4.57
|Bundy, Bal
|7
|14
|161.2
|161
|58
|162
|4.79
|Nova, ChW
|11
|12
|182.0
|222
|45
|110
|4.80
|Happ, NYY
|12
|8
|161.1
|160
|49
|140
|4.91
|Junis, KC
|9
|14
|175.1
|192
|58
|164
|5.24
|Kikuchi, Sea
|6
|11
|161.2
|195
|50
|116
|5.46
|Porcello, Bos
|14
|12
|174.1
|198
|45
|143
|5.52
|López, ChW
|9
|15
|176.0
|198
|64
|160
|5.57
View Comments