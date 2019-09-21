Pitcher, Club W L IP H BB SO ERA
Verlander, Hou 19 6 212.0 127 40 283 2.50
Cole, Hou 18 5 200.1 136 46 302 2.61
Morton, TB 15 6 188.2 153 54 231 3.15
Bieber, Cle 15 7 208.2 176 39 252 3.23
Giolito, ChW 14 9 176.2 131 57 228 3.41
Minor, Tex 13 10 199.2 179 66 191 3.52
Rodríguez, Bos 18 6 191.1 179 70 199 3.53
Berríos, Min 13 8 188.1 180 48 181 3.58
Miley, Hou 14 5 162.1 155 58 138 3.71
Lynn, Tex 14 11 195.2 186 57 224 3.77
Bauer, Cle 9 8 156.2 127 63 185 3.79
Fiers, Oak 15 4 179.2 162 51 122 3.91
Anderson, Oak 12 9 171.0 178 48 87 4.00
Gonzales, Sea 16 11 189.0 202 51 139 4.14
Keller, KC 7 14 165.1 154 70 122 4.19
Tanaka, NYY 11 8 179.0 181 39 147 4.47
Boyd, Det 8 11 176.1 164 47 228 4.54
Nova, ChW 10 12 177.0 214 45 107 4.83
Gibson, Min 13 7 156.2 170 54 153 4.88
Bundy, Bal 6 14 154.2 158 56 156 4.89
Pérez, Min 10 7 157.1 171 64 129 4.92
Happ, NYY 12 8 156.1 156 48 134 5.01
Junis, KC 9 14 175.1 192 58 164 5.24
López, ChW 9 14 172.0 189 63 157 5.44
Kikuchi, Sea 6 10 155.2 189 50 112 5.55
Porcello, Bos 13 12 168.1 192 45 135 5.56