American League Individual Pitching
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Verlander, Hou
|19
|6
|212.0
|127
|40
|283
|2.50
|Cole, Hou
|18
|5
|200.1
|136
|46
|302
|2.61
|Morton, TB
|15
|6
|188.2
|153
|54
|231
|3.15
|Bieber, Cle
|15
|7
|208.2
|176
|39
|252
|3.23
|Giolito, ChW
|14
|9
|176.2
|131
|57
|228
|3.41
|Minor, Tex
|13
|10
|199.2
|179
|66
|191
|3.52
|Rodríguez, Bos
|18
|6
|191.1
|179
|70
|199
|3.53
|Berríos, Min
|13
|8
|188.1
|180
|48
|181
|3.58
|Miley, Hou
|14
|5
|162.1
|155
|58
|138
|3.71
|Lynn, Tex
|14
|11
|195.2
|186
|57
|224
|3.77
|Bauer, Cle
|9
|8
|156.2
|127
|63
|185
|3.79
|Fiers, Oak
|15
|4
|179.2
|162
|51
|122
|3.91
|Anderson, Oak
|12
|9
|171.0
|178
|48
|87
|4.00
|Gonzales, Sea
|16
|11
|189.0
|202
|51
|139
|4.14
|Keller, KC
|7
|14
|165.1
|154
|70
|122
|4.19
|Tanaka, NYY
|11
|8
|179.0
|181
|39
|147
|4.47
|Boyd, Det
|8
|11
|176.1
|164
|47
|228
|4.54
|Nova, ChW
|10
|12
|177.0
|214
|45
|107
|4.83
|Gibson, Min
|13
|7
|156.2
|170
|54
|153
|4.88
|Bundy, Bal
|6
|14
|154.2
|158
|56
|156
|4.89
|Pérez, Min
|10
|7
|157.1
|171
|64
|129
|4.92
|Happ, NYY
|12
|8
|156.1
|156
|48
|134
|5.01
|Junis, KC
|9
|14
|175.1
|192
|58
|164
|5.24
|López, ChW
|9
|14
|172.0
|189
|63
|157
|5.44
|Kikuchi, Sea
|6
|10
|155.2
|189
|50
|112
|5.55
|Porcello, Bos
|13
|12
|168.1
|192
|45
|135
|5.56
