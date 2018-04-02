Through the 2018 ANA Inspiration
PlayerUSOpenLPGAANABritduMaurTitleWestEvianTotal
Patty Berg1----77-15
Mickey Wright44---23-13
Louise Suggs21---44-11
Annika Sorenstam3331----10
Babe Zaharias3----34-10
Betsy Rawls42----2-8
Juli Inkster222-1---7
Inbee Park2311----7
Karrie Webb21211---7
Pat Bradley111-3---6
Betsy King213-----6
Patty Sheehan231-----6
Kathy Whitworth-3---21-6
Amy Alcott1-3-1---5
Se Ri Pak13-1----5
Yani Tseng-212----5
Donna Caponi22------4
Laura Davies12--1---4
Meg Mallon21--1---4
Hollis Stacy3---1---4
Susie Berning3-------3
Beverly Hanson-1---11-3
Sandra Haynie11--1---3
Betty Jameson1-----2-3
Nancy Lopez-3------3
Mary Mills12------3
Jan Stephenson1-1-1---3
June Beebe------2-2
Brandie Burton----2---2
Jo Anne Carner2-------2
In Gee Chun1------12
Fay Crocker1----1--2
Jane Geddes11------2
Betty Hicks-----11-2
Opal Hill------2-2
Cristie Kerr11------2
Dorothy Kirby-----2--2
Lydia Ko--1----12
Stacy Lewis--11----2
Brittany Lincicome--2-----2
Sally Little-1--1---2
Carol Mann1-----1-2
Anna Nordqvist1-----12
Lorena Ochoa--11---2
Sandra Palmer1----1--2
Suzann Pettersen-1-----12
So Yeon Ryu1-1-----2
Ji-Yai Shin---2----2
Marilyn Smith-----2--2
Sherri Steinhauer---11---2
Kathy Ahern-1------1
Helen Alfredsson--1-----1
Janet Anderson1-------1
Donna Andrews--1-----1
Kathy Baker1-------1
Bea Barrett------1-1
Nanci Bowen--1-----1
Jerilyn Britz1-------1
Na Yeon Choi1-------1
Kathy Cornelius1-------1
Paula Creamer1-------1
Beth Daniel-1------1
Helen Dettweiler------1-1
Gloria Ehret-1------1
Shirley Englehorn-1------1
Shanshan Feng-1------1
Mary Lena Faulk------1-1
Tammie Green----1---1
Marlene Hagge-1------1
Brooke Henderson-1------1
Chako Higuchi-1------1
Pat Hurst--1-----1
Kim Hyo-joo-------11
Jeong Jang---1----1
Eun-Hee Ji1-------1
Chris Johnson-1------1
Cathy Johnston----1---1
Ariya Jutanugarn---1----1
Danielle Kang-1------1
Birdie Kim1-------1
In-Kyung Kim---1----1
Judy Kimball-1------1
Peggy Kirk-----1--1
Catharine Lacoste1-------1
Brittany Lang1-------1
P.Meunier-Lebouc--1-----1
Jenny Lidback----1---1
Pernilla Lindberg--1-----1
Murle Lindstrom1-------1
Hilary Lunke1-------1
Mo Martin---1----1
Catriona Matthew---1----1
Susie Maxwell------1-1
Marian McDougall------1-1
Lauri Merten1-------1
Lee Mida------1-1
Alice Miller--1-----1
Dottie Mochrie--1-----1
Martha Nause----1---1
Liselotte Neumann1-------1
Alison Nicholas1-------1
Pat O'Sullivan----1---1
Grace Park--1-----1
Sung Hyun Park1-------1
Dottie Pepper--1-----1
Sandra Post-1------1
Morgan Pressel--1-----1
Kelly Robbins-1------1
Jody Rosenthal----1---1
Nancy Scranton----1---1
Sandra Spuzich1-------1
Karen Stupples---1----1
Lexi Thompson--1-----1
Sherri Turner-1------1
Colleen Walker----1---1
Jane Weiller------1-1
Michelle Wie1-------1
Sun Young Yoo--1-----1
Joyce Ziske------1-1
Majors

U.S. Open (1946-present)

LPGA Championship (1955-present)

ANA Inspiration (1983-present)

Women's British Open (2001-present)

du Maurier Classic (1979-2000)

Titleholders Championship (1937-72)

Western Open (1930-67)

Evian Championship (2013-present)

NOTE: Years indicate major status. The ANA Inspiration was previously known as the Dinah Shore (1972-82) and the Kraft Nabisco Championship (1983-2014); the du Maurier began in 1973.