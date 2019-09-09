Through 2019 U.S. Open
Australian French Wimbledon U.S. Overall Pct.
Roger Federer 6-1 1-4 8-4 5-2 20-11 .645
Rafael Nadal 1-4 12-0 2-3 4-1 19-8 .704
Novak Djokovic 7-0 1-3 5-1 3-5 16-9 .640
Pete Sampras 2-1 --- 7-0 5-3 14-4 .778
Roy Emerson 6-1 2-1 2-0 2-1 12-3 .800
Bjorn Borg --- 6-0 5-1 0-4 11-5 .688
Rod Laver 3-1 2-1 4-2 2-2 11-6 .647
Bill Tilden --- 0-2 3-0 7-3 10-5 .667
Fred Perry 1-1 1-1 3-0 3-0 8-2 .800
Andre Agassi 4-0 1-2 1-1 2-4 8-7 .533
Jimmy Connors 1-1 --- 2-4 5-2 8-7 .533
Ken Rosewall 4-1 2-1 0-4 2-2 8-8 .500
Ivan Lendl 2-2 3-2 0-2 3-5 8-11 .421
Richard Sears --- --- --- 7-0 7-0 1.000
Willie Renshaw --- --- 7-1 --- 7-1 .875
Bill Larned --- --- --- 7-2 7-2 .778
Henri Cochet --- 4-1 2-1 1-1 7-3 .700
Rene Lacoste --- 3-2 2-1 2-0 7-3 .700
John Newcombe 2-1 --- 3-1 2-1 7-3 .700
John McEnroe --- 0-1 3-2 4-1 7-4 .636
Mats Wilander 3-1 3-2 --- 1-1 7-4 .636
Don Budge 1-0 1-0 2-0 2-1 6-1 .857
Laurie Doherty --- --- 5-1 1-0 6-1 .857
Tony Wilding 2-0 --- 4-1 --- 6-1 .857
Boris Becker 2-0 --- 3-4 1-0 6-4 .600
Stefan Edberg 2-3 0-1 2-1 2-0 6-5 .545
Jack Crawford 4-3 1-1 1-1 0-1 6-6 .500
Tony Trabert --- 2-0 1-0 2-0 5-0 1.000
Frank Sedgman 2-1 0-1 1-1 2-0 5-3 .625
Manolo Santana --- 2-0 1-0 1-0 4-0 1.000
Robert Wrenn --- --- --- 4-1 4-1 .800
Ashley Cooper 2-0 --- 1-1 1-1 4-2 .667
Reggie Doherty --- --- 4-1 0-1 4-2 .667
Lew Hoad 1-1 1-0 2-0 0-1 4-2 .667
Frank Parker --- 2-0 --- 2-2 4-2 .667
Jim Courier 2-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 4-3 .571
Guillermo Vilas 2-1 1-3 --- 1-0 4-4 .500
Jean Borotra 1-0 1-2 2-3 0-1 4-6 .400
James Anderson 3-0 --- --- --- 3-0 1.000
Oliver Campbell --- --- --- 3-0 3-0 1.000
Gustavo Kuerten --- 3-0 --- --- 3-0 1.000
Malcolm Whitman --- --- --- 3-0 3-0 1.000
Jack Kramer --- --- 1-0 2-1 3-1 .750
Adrian Quist 3-1 --- --- --- 3-1 .750
Ellsworth Vines --- --- 1-1 2-0 3-1 .750
Stan Wawrinka 1-0 1-1 --- 1-0 3-1 .750
Norman Brookes 1-0 --- 2-2 --- 3-2 .600
Jan Kodes --- 2-0 1-0 0-2 3-2 .600
Bobby Riggs --- 0-1 1-0 2-1 3-2 .600
Wilfred Baddeley --- --- 3-3 --- 3-3 .500
Arthur Ashe 1-3 --- 1-0 1-1 3-4 .429
Neale Fraser 0-3 --- 1-1 2-0 3-4 .429
Gerald Patterson 1-3 --- 2-1 --- 3-4 .429
Jaroslav Drobny --- 2-3 1-2 --- 3-5 .375
Arthur Gore --- --- 3-5 --- 3-5 .375
Bill Johnston --- --- 1-0 2-6 3-6 .333
Andy Murray 0-5 0-1 2-1 1-1 3-8 .273
Pancho Gonzales --- --- --- 2-0 2-0 1.000
Rodney Heath 2-0 --- --- --- 2-0 1.000
Johan Kriek 2-0 --- --- --- 2-0 1.000
Don McNeill --- 1-0 --- 1-0 2-0 1.000
R. Lindley Murray --- --- --- 2-0 2-0 1.000
Pat O'Hara Wood 2-0 --- --- --- 2-0 1.000
Dick Savitt 1-0 --- 1-0 --- 2-0 1.000
Sergi Bruguera --- 2-1 --- --- 2-1 .667
John Hartley --- --- 2-1 --- 2-1 .667
Yevgeny Kafelnikov 1-1 1-0 --- --- 2-1 .667
Alex Olmedo 1-0 --- 1-0 0-1 2-1 .667
Budge Patty --- 1-1 1-0 --- 2-1 .667
Mervyn Rose 1-1 1-0 --- --- 2-1 .667
Ted Schroeder --- --- 1-0 1-1 2-1 .667
Stan Smith --- --- 1-1 1-0 2-1 .667
Dick Williams --- --- --- 2-1 2-1 .667
Lleyton Hewitt 0-1 --- 1-0 1-1 2-2 .500
Nicola Pietrangeli --- 2-2 --- --- 2-2 .500
Joshua Pim --- --- 2-2 --- 2-2 .500
Patrick Rafter --- --- 0-2 2-0 2-2 .500
Marat Safin 1-2 --- --- 1-0 2-2 .500
Henry Slocum --- --- --- 2-2 2-2 .500
Ilie Nastase --- 1-1 0-2 1-0 2-3 .400
Vic Seixas --- 0-1 1-0 1-2 2-3 .400
Maurice McLoughlin --- --- 0-1 2-3 2-4 .333
Gottfried von Cramm --- 2-1 0-3 0-1 2-5 .286
John Bromwich 2-5 --- 0-1 --- 2-6 .250
Fred Stolle 0-2 1-0 0-3 1-1 2-6 .250
Fred Alexander 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Joszef Asboth --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
Marcel Bernard --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
Albert Costa --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
John Doeg --- --- --- 1-0 1-0 1.000
Mark Edmondson 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Bob Falkenburg --- --- 1-0 --- 1-0 1.000
Gaston Gaudio --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
Rhys Gemmell 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Andres Gomez --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
Colin Gregory 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Frank Hadow --- --- 1-0 --- 1-0 1.000
Willoughby Hamilton --- --- 1-0 --- 1-0 1.000
Joe Hunt --- --- --- 1-0 1-0 1.000
Thomas Johansson 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Algernon Kingscote 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Richard Krajicek --- --- 1-0 --- 1-0 1.000
Gordon Lowe 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Viv McGrath 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Gar Moon 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Thomas Muster --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
Yannick Noah --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
Arthur O'Hara Wood 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Rafael Osuna --- --- --- 1-0 1-0 1.000
Adriano Panatta --- 1-0 --- --- 1-0 1.000
James Parke 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Yvon Petra --- --- 1-0 --- 1-0 1.000
Brian Teacher 1-0 --- --- --- 1-0 1.000
Juan Martin del Potro --- --- --- 1-1 1-1 .500
Andres Gimeno 0-1 1-0 --- --- 1-1 .500
Spencer Gore --- --- 1-1 --- 1-1 .500
John Hawkes 1-1 --- --- --- 1-1 .500
Petr Korda 1-0 0-1 --- --- 1-1 .500
Art Larsen --- 0-1 --- 1-0 1-1 .500
Harold Mahoney --- --- 1-1 --- 1-1 .500
Chuck McKinley --- --- 1-1 --- 1-1 .500
Carlos Moya 0-1 1-0 --- --- 1-1 .500
Manuel Orantes --- 0-1 --- 1-0 1-1 .500
Dinny Pails 1-1 --- --- --- 1-1 .500
Ernie Parker 1-1 --- --- --- 1-1 .500
Roscoe Tanner 1-0 --- 0-1 --- 1-1 .500
Holcombe Ward --- --- --- 1-1 1-1 .500
Sidney Wood --- --- 1-0 0-1 1-1 .500
Wilmer Allison --- --- 0-1 1-1 1-2 .333
Pat Cash 0-2 --- 1-0 --- 1-2 .333
Marin Cilic 0-1 --- 0-1 1-0 1-2 .333
Bill Clothier --- --- --- 1-2 1-2 .333
Sven Davidson --- 1-2 --- --- 1-2 .333
Juan Carlos Ferrero --- 1-1 --- 0-1 1-2 .333
Vitas Gerulaitis 1-0 0-1 --- 0-1 1-2 .333
Michael Stich --- 0-1 1-0 0-1 1-2 .333
Mal Anderson 0-2 --- --- 1-1 1-3 .250
Michael Chang 0-1 1-1 --- 0-1 1-3 .250
Fred Hovey --- --- --- 1-3 1-3 .250
Goran Ivanisevic --- --- 1-3 --- 1-3 .250
Ken McGregor 1-2 --- 0-1 --- 1-3 .250
Horace Rice 1-3 --- --- --- 1-3 .250
Beals Wright --- --- --- 1-3 1-3 .250
Ernest Renshaw --- --- 1-4 --- 1-4 .200
Andy Roddick --- --- 0-3 1-1 1-4 .200
Herbert Lawford --- --- 1-5 --- 1-5 .167
Tony Roche --- 1-2 0-1 0-2 1-5 .167
Bunny Austin --- 0-1 0-2 --- 0-3 .000
Harry Hopman 0-3 --- --- --- 0-3 .000
Frank Hunter --- --- 0-1 0-2 0-3 .000
Harry Parker 0-3 --- --- --- 0-3 .000
Frank Riseley --- --- 0-3 --- 0-3 .000
Eric Sturgess --- 0-2 --- 0-1 0-3 .000
Kevin Anderson --- --- 0-1 0-1 0-2 .000
Luis Ayala --- 0-2 --- --- 0-2 .000
Herbert Barrett --- --- 0-2 --- 0-2 .000
Tom Brown --- --- 0-1 0-1 0-2 .000
Alex Corretja --- 0-2 --- --- 0-2 .000
Kevin Curren 0-1 --- 0-1 --- 0-2 .000
Steve Denton 0-2 --- --- --- 0-2 .000
Wilberforce Eaves --- --- 0-1 0-1 0-2 .000
Herbie Flam --- 0-1 --- 0-1 0-2 .000
Rex Hartwig 0-1 --- --- 0-1 0-2 .000
Todd Martin 0-1 --- --- 0-1 0-2 .000
Miloslav Mecir 0-1 --- --- 0-1 0-2 .000
Kurt Nielsen --- --- 0-2 --- 0-2 .000
Mark Philippoussis --- --- 0-1 0-1 0-2 .000
Cedric Pioline --- --- 0-1 0-1 0-2 .000
Bob Schlesinger 0-2 --- --- --- 0-2 .000
Frank Shields --- --- 0-1 0-1 0-2 .000
Robin Soderling --- 0-2 --- --- 0-2 .000
Bill Talbert --- --- --- 0-2 0-2 .000
Howard Taylor --- --- --- 0-2 0-2 .000
Dominic Thiem --- 0-2 --- --- 0-2 .000
Marcos Baghdatis 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Alfred Beamish 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Livingston Beeckman --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Alberto Berasategui --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Tomas Berdych --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Christian Boussus --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Godfrey Brinley --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Geoff Brown --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Tom Bundy --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Wilhelm Bungert --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Clarence Clark --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Arnaud Clement 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Elwood Cooke --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Guillermo Coria --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Dick Crealy 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Jack Cummings 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
A.H. Curtis 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Pierre Darmon --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Dwight Davis --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Phil Dent 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Giorgio di Stefani --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Cliff Drysdale --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Alfred Dunlop 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
James Dwight --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Thomas Enqvist 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
David Ferrer --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Ken Fletcher 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Zeljko Franulovic --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Frank Froehling III --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Juan Gisbert 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Keith Gledhill 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
William Glyn --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Fernando Gonzalez 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Manliffe Goodbody --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Vere Goold --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Brian Gottfried --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Clark Graebner --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Istvan Gulyas --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Alf Hedemann 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Henner Henkel --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Clarence Hobart --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Bill Johnson --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Wallace Johnson --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Howard Kinsey --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Frank Kovacs --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Henri Leconte --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Bob LeRoy --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Chris Lewis --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
John Lloyd 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
George Lott --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Randolph Lycett --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Gene Mako --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
John Marks 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
William Marshall --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Andrei Medvedev --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Roderick Menzel --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Alex Metreveli --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Marty Mulligan --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Gardnar Mulloy --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
David Nalbandian --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Nat Niles --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Kei Nishikori --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Brian Norton --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Tom Okker --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Parmly Paret --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Onny Parun 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Victor Pecci --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Mikael Pernfors --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Nikki Pilic --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Eric Pockley 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Patrick Proisy --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Mariano Puerta --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Dennis Ralston --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Milos Raonic --- ---- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Marcelo Rios 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Josiah Ritchie --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Greg Rusedski --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
John Sadri 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Bert St. John 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
V. St. Leger Gould --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Quincy Shaw --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Rainer Schuettler 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Sidney Smith --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Harold Solomon --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Ron Thomas 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Welby Van Horn --- --- --- 0-1 0-1 .000
Martin Verkerk --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Ian Vermaak --- 0-1 --- --- 0-1 .000
Kim Warwick 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
MaliVai Washington --- --- 0-1 --- 0-1 .000
Jim Willard 0-1 --- --- --- 0-1 .000
Grand Slams

Australian Open: 1905-present

French Open: 1925-present (restricted to French players prior to 1925)

Wimbledon: 1877-present

U.S. National Championships: 1881-1967

U.S. Open: 1968-present