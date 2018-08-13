ATP World Tour Race Standings
|Through Aug. 12
|Singles
1. x-Rafael Nadal, Spain, 6760
2. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4265
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 4020
4. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 3530
5. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 3445
6. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3180
7. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3095
8. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3005
9. John Isner, United States, 2560
10. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 1850
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 1727
12. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 1710
13. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 1641
14. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 1600
15. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 1590
16. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 1540
17. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1475
18. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 1460
19. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 1450
20. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 1415
21. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 1405
22. Milos Raonic, Canada, 1350
23. David Goffin, Belgium, 1245
24. Richard Gasquet, France, 1140
25. Lucas Pouille, France, 1065
|Doubles
1. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6590
2. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 4355
3. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 3970
4. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 3740
5. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 3505
6. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, 3130
7. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 2890
8. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, 2470
9. Mike Bryan and Jack Sock, United States, 2270
10. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 2190