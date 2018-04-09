Through April 8
Singles

1. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 3110

2. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 2120

3. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 1470

4. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 1280

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 1070

6. John Isner, United States, 1040

7. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 925

8. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 825

9. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 815

10. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 805

11. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 785

12. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 755

13. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 745

14. Lucas Pouille, France, 720

15. Borna Coric, Croatia, 685

16. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 675

17. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 630

18. Milos Raonic, Canada, 570

19. Gael Monfils, France, 565

20. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 525

21. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 520

22. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 520

23. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 511

24. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 487

25. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 485

Doubles

1. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 3430

2. Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, 2665

3. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 1575

4. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares, Brazil, 1100

5. Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 1080

6. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 1040

7. John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, 1000

8. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 900

9. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 790

10. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 700