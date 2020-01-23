FG FT Reb
ARMY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Funk 37 8-16 0-0 0-2 11 1 19
Grayson 32 8-11 0-0 0-4 4 2 21
Wilson 31 11-16 1-2 0-5 4 2 23
King 28 6-9 0-0 1-7 0 3 14
Caldwell 25 1-3 0-0 0-5 2 3 2
Blackwell 21 4-4 1-1 0-0 2 0 10
Mann 12 1-2 0-0 0-2 2 1 3
Madden 9 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Kinker 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Parini 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thiele 1 1-1 0-1 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 40-64 2-4 1-29 25 14 94

Percentages: FG .625, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 12-21, .571 (Grayson 5-7, Funk 3-5, King 2-3, Blackwell 1-1, Mann 1-2, Madden 0-1, Caldwell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Blackwell, Wilson).

Turnovers: 4 (Grayson 2, Funk, Wilson).

Steals: 3 (King 2, Grayson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LAFAYETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Perry 35 6-12 1-2 2-3 3 1 17
Jaworski 34 4-11 0-0 1-4 1 3 9
Jarrett 26 5-10 4-4 1-3 4 1 18
Stephens 26 2-8 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Cherry 23 1-6 0-0 5-9 1 0 2
Stout 17 0-3 0-0 0-2 2 0 0
Quinn 14 6-8 2-3 1-3 1 1 14
O'Boyle 13 2-4 3-3 0-1 1 0 8
Hastings 5 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Good 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Anekwe 1 0-0 0-2 0-1 0 0 0
Reichwein 1 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Vaughan 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-65 10-14 11-32 13 7 74

Percentages: FG .400, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Perry 4-6, Jarrett 4-7, Stephens 2-5, O'Boyle 1-2, Jaworski 1-5, Cherry 0-1, Reichwein 0-1, Stout 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hastings).

Turnovers: 6 (Jarrett 2, Cherry, Hastings, Jaworski, Stephens).

Steals: 3 (O'Boyle, Perry, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Army 43 51 94
Lafayette 30 44 74

A_1,447 (3,500).