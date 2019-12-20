FG FT Reb
APPALACHIAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 38 2-11 2-2 1-4 1 1 6
Johnson 37 7-10 1-2 3-10 1 1 16
Forrest 36 10-17 9-10 0-4 6 2 32
K.Lewis 26 4-5 1-2 1-4 1 4 9
Seacat 25 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 6
Delph 20 2-4 0-0 1-3 1 2 5
J.Lewis 15 3-4 1-2 2-3 0 1 7
Bibby 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-57 14-18 8-29 11 13 81

Percentages: FG .544, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Forrest 3-8, Johnson 1-2, Delph 1-3, Williams 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Seacat 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 10 (Forrest 3, Delph 2, K.Lewis 2, Williams 2, Johnson).

Steals: 7 (Forrest 4, Johnson, K.Lewis, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fox 38 8-18 2-3 0-2 1 2 24
Ajayi 36 6-10 3-3 3-7 3 3 16
Lott 33 3-7 0-0 3-5 3 4 6
Mitchell 28 4-9 2-2 1-6 1 3 12
McGee 27 0-6 0-0 0-1 4 4 0
Locure 17 2-5 2-2 0-1 2 2 8
Curry 10 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Coleman 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Ayeni 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-57 9-10 8-25 14 21 71

Percentages: FG .439, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Fox 6-12, Locure 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Ajayi 1-1, Coleman 1-1, McGee 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lott).

Turnovers: 12 (Ajayi 3, Lott 3, Fox 2, Locure 2, Coleman, Curry).

Steals: 6 (Fox 3, Coleman, Curry, McGee).

Technical Fouls: None.

Appalachian St. 37 44 81
South Alabama 39 32 71

A_1,285 (10,041).