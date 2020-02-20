https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/AMERICAN-U-71-NAVY-62-15069371.php
AMERICAN U. 71, NAVY 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NAVY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wieck
|27
|5-14
|2-3
|4-9
|0
|2
|12
|Carter
|26
|2-8
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|0
|7
|Davis
|33
|4-15
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|9
|Kasanganay
|13
|4-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Summers
|36
|3-3
|12-15
|3-8
|2
|1
|18
|L.Loehr
|28
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Njoku
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Yoder
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|T.Nelson
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|2
|Walker
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|17-22
|10-28
|6
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .404, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Yoder 1-4, Carter 1-6, Davis 1-6, L.Loehr 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Njoku).
Turnovers: 11 (Summers 4, Njoku 2, Davis, Kasanganay, L.Loehr, T.Nelson, Wieck).
Steals: 4 (Carter, Davis, Kasanganay, Njoku).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AMERICAN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Nelson
|35
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|7
|Gasperini
|25
|3-5
|3-6
|4-9
|0
|1
|9
|Beckton
|38
|5-10
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|2
|15
|Harris
|38
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|14
|S.Nelson
|39
|10-17
|6-8
|1-7
|3
|1
|26
|Alexander
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|0
|Lubarsky
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Yiljep
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|15-21
|9-29
|12
|13
|71
Percentages: FG .490, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Harris 4-7, C.Nelson 1-2, Beckton 1-3, Lubarsky 0-2, S.Nelson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Gasperini 4, Alexander 2, S.Nelson 2).
Turnovers: 9 (S.Nelson 3, Alexander, Beckton, C.Nelson, Gasperini, Lubarsky, Yiljep).
Steals: 7 (S.Nelson 3, Beckton 2, Harris 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Navy
|25
|37
|—
|62
|American U.
|23
|48
|—
|71
A_846 (4,500).
