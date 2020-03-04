Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AIR FORCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scottie 38 9-18 2-3 1-6 2 1 21
Swan 34 5-7 2-4 2-4 0 3 12
Morris 29 2-5 2-2 0-7 3 2 7
Tomes 33 0-3 2-2 1-4 4 2 2
Walker 35 8-14 3-4 0-4 3 1 24
Joyce 18 3-5 0-0 0-1 2 1 7
Akaya 8 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 4
Brown 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 29-54 11-15 4-27 15 12 77

Percentages: FG .537, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Walker 5-7, Joyce 1-3, Morris 1-3, Scottie 1-3, Swan 0-1, Tomes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Scottie 2, Akaya, Joyce, Swan, Walker).

Steals: 8 (Walker 3, Swan 2, Akaya, Joyce, Scottie).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FRESNO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Grimes 30 5-9 1-1 4-11 1 4 13
Robinson 25 1-4 0-0 0-6 1 2 2
Blackwell 32 3-6 4-4 0-1 5 3 13
J.Hyder 30 2-8 0-0 0-0 6 3 5
Williams 36 6-12 3-4 0-2 1 4 21
Holland 25 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Hart 22 5-11 0-0 0-2 0 4 13
Totals 200 23-52 8-9 4-24 14 21 70

Percentages: FG .442, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Williams 6-11, Blackwell 3-6, Hart 3-7, Grimes 2-3, Holland 1-2, J.Hyder 1-5, Robinson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Grimes 4, Holland).

Turnovers: 15 (J.Hyder 5, Grimes 4, Hart 3, Robinson 2, Blackwell).

Steals: 1 (Blackwell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Air Force 31 46 77
Fresno St. 28 42 70

.