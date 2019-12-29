https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/ACC-Individual-Leaders-14937342.php
ACC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|12
|318
|1,685
|14
|140.4
|Hawkins,Louisville
|12
|241
|1,420
|8
|118.3
|Etienne,Clemson
|14
|192
|1,536
|18
|109.7
|Akers,Florida St.
|11
|231
|1,144
|14
|104.0
|Carter,North Carolina
|13
|177
|1,003
|3
|77.2
|Mason,Georgia Tech
|12
|172
|899
|7
|74.9
|Williams,North Carolina
|13
|166
|933
|5
|71.8
|Neal,Syracuse
|12
|170
|846
|7
|70.5
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|10
|115
|693
|8
|69.3
|Bailey,Boston College
|12
|140
|816
|7
|68.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Lawrence,Clemson
|14
|370
|250
|8
|3,431
|36
|173.2
|Howell,North Carolina
|13
|422
|259
|7
|3,641
|38
|160.2
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|12
|276
|169
|7
|2,187
|19
|145.4
|Newman,Wake Forest
|12
|361
|220
|11
|2,868
|26
|145.3
|Blackman,Florida St.
|11
|266
|170
|7
|2,095
|16
|144.7
|Devito,Syracuse
|12
|337
|213
|5
|2,360
|19
|137.7
|Perkins,Virginia
|13
|456
|292
|11
|3,215
|18
|131.5
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|12
|469
|289
|9
|3,098
|13
|122.4
|Harris,Duke
|12
|357
|209
|11
|2,078
|16
|116.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|11
|96
|850
|8.7
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|11
|73
|1,001
|6.6
|Newsome,North Carolina
|12
|72
|1,018
|6.0
|Reed,Virginia
|12
|70
|627
|5.8
|Jackson,Syracuse
|12
|66
|1,023
|5.5
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|12
|63
|736
|5.3
|Jana,Virginia
|13
|67
|760
|5.2
|Atwell,Louisville
|12
|61
|1,129
|5.1
|Dubois,Virginia
|13
|65
|979
|5.0
|Ross,Clemson
|13
|61
|789
|4.7
|Emezie,NC State
|12
|56
|576
|4.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Atwell,Louisville
|12
|61
|1,129
|94.1
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|11
|73
|1,001
|91.0
|Jackson,Syracuse
|12
|66
|1,023
|85.3
|Terry,Florida St.
|12
|51
|1,023
|85.3
|Newsome,North Carolina
|12
|72
|1,018
|84.8
|Higgins,Clemson
|14
|56
|1,115
|79.6
|Brown,North Carolina
|13
|51
|1,034
|79.5
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|11
|96
|850
|77.3
|Dubois,Virginia
|13
|65
|979
|75.3
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|12
|63
|736
|61.3
|Ross,Clemson
|13
|61
|789
|60.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Cisco,Syracuse
|9
|5
|67
|1
|.6
|Farley,Virginia Tech
|11
|4
|14
|1
|.4
|Henderson,Wake Forest
|13
|4
|3
|0
|.3
|Muse,Clemson
|14
|4
|13
|0
|.3
|Fredrick,Syracuse
|12
|3
|42
|0
|.3
|Hollifiel,Virginia Tech
|12
|3
|6
|0
|.3
|Ivey,Miami (FL)
|12
|3
|28
|0
|.3
|Waller,Virginia Tech
|12
|3
|23
|0
|.3
|Blount,Virginia
|13
|3
|66
|0
|.2
|Ford,Pittsburgh
|13
|3
|69
|1
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Osborn,Miami (FL)
|13
|16
|255
|15.9
|Blackwell,Duke
|10
|13
|142
|10.9
|Rodgers,Clemson
|13
|16
|151
|9.4
|Riley,Syracuse
|12
|15
|139
|9.3
|Levy,Boston College
|12
|15
|112
|7.5
|Matthews,Florida St.
|11
|16
|107
|6.7
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|11
|27
|166
|6.1
|Kemp,Virginia
|12
|23
|137
|6.0
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Reed,Virginia
|12
|22
|764
|34.7
|Philyaw-J,Duke
|11
|17
|549
|32.3
|Hall,Louisville
|12
|23
|728
|31.7
|Carter,North Carolina
|13
|19
|466
|24.5
|Levy,Boston College
|12
|33
|760
|23.0
|Thomas,Miami (FL)
|10
|12
|268
|22.3
|Lesane,NC State
|10
|16
|278
|17.4
|Riley,Syracuse
|12
|15
|259
|17.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Gill,NC State
|12
|56
|47.6
|Maggio,Wake Forest
|13
|74
|46.8
|Bradburn,Virginia Tech
|11
|51
|46.7
|Parker,Duke
|12
|66
|45.7
|Harvin II,Georgia Tech
|12
|80
|44.8
|Hedley,Miami (FL)
|13
|64
|43.9
|Hofrichte,Syracuse
|12
|69
|43.9
|Christodo,Pittsburgh
|13
|56
|42.8
|Carlson,Boston College
|12
|58
|42.8
|King,Louisville
|12
|54
|42.5
|Kiernan,North Carolina
|12
|60
|41.3
|Griffin,Virginia
|13
|51
|41.2
|Martin,Florida St.
|11
|64
|39.0
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|13
|24
|25
|.960
|1.85
|Dunn,NC State
|12
|21
|24
|.875
|1.75
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|13
|22
|31
|.710
|1.69
|Delaney,Virginia
|13
|20
|24
|.833
|1.54
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|13
|19
|27
|.704
|1.46
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|12
|17
|20
|.850
|1.42
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|12
|16
|20
|.800
|1.33
|Reed,Duke
|12
|15
|18
|.833
|1.25
|Boumerhi,Boston College
|12
|12
|17
|.706
|1.00
|Potter,Clemson
|14
|12
|20
|.600
|.86
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|12
|1,685
|195
|0
|0
|0
|331
|1,880
|156.67
|Etienne,Clemson
|14
|1,536
|396
|0
|98
|0
|228
|2,030
|145.00
|Hawkins,Louisville
|12
|1,420
|58
|10
|47
|0
|249
|1,535
|127.92
|Carter,North Carolina
|13
|1,003
|154
|0
|466
|0
|217
|1,623
|124.85
|Akers,Florida St.
|11
|1,144
|225
|0
|0
|0
|261
|1,369
|124.45
|Reed,Virginia
|12
|28
|627
|0
|764
|0
|98
|1,419
|118.25
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|11
|9
|1,001
|91
|142
|0
|94
|1,243
|113.00
|Hall,Louisville
|12
|497
|51
|0
|728
|0
|133
|1,276
|106.33
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|11
|22
|850
|166
|94
|0
|137
|1,132
|102.91
|Atwell,Louisville
|12
|20
|1,129
|84
|0
|0
|72
|1,233
|102.75
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Perkins,Virginia
|13
|669
|3,960
|304.6
|Newman,Wake Forest
|12
|541
|3,442
|286.8
|Howell,North Carolina
|13
|516
|3,676
|282.8
|Lawrence,Clemson
|14
|463
|3,945
|281.8
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|12
|564
|3,208
|267.3
|Harris,Duke
|12
|517
|2,588
|215.7
|Devito,Syracuse
|12
|449
|2,482
|206.8
|Cunningha,Louisville
|11
|263
|2,187
|198.8
|Blackman,Florida St.
|11
|328
|2,143
|194.8
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|12
|343
|2,119
|176.6
|Hooker,Virginia Tech
|10
|251
|1,751
|175.1
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Akers,Florida St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|110
|10.0
|Etienne,Clemson
|14
|0
|0
|0
|132
|9.4
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|13
|47
|24
|25
|119
|9.2
|Delaney,Virginia
|13
|48
|20
|24
|106
|8.2
|Potter,Clemson
|14
|77
|12
|20
|113
|8.1
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|13
|45
|19
|27
|102
|7.8
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|12
|45
|16
|20
|93
|7.8
|Dunn,NC State
|12
|28
|21
|24
|91
|7.6
|Dillon,Boston College
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|12
|40
|17
|20
|90
|7.5
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|13
|30
|22
|31
|95
|7.3
|Boumerhi,Boston College
|12
|45
|12
|17
|81
|6.8
