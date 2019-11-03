G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Dillon,Boston College 9 232 1,286 13 142.9
Etienne,Clemson 9 123 1,102 11 122.4
Hawkins,Louisville 8 165 887 6 110.9
Akers,Florida St. 9 196 983 12 109.2
Williams,North Carolina 9 132 738 3 82.0
Mason,Georgia Tech 8 110 622 6 77.8
Bailey,Boston College 9 107 698 6 77.6
Carter,North Carolina 9 123 629 0 69.9
Dallas,Miami (FL) 8 91 547 7 68.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Lawrence,Clemson 9 225 149 8 2,027 20 164.1
Newman,Wake Forest 7 247 166 5 2,059 20 159.9
Williams,Miami (FL) 8 172 115 3 1,449 10 153.3
Howell,North Carolina 9 299 174 5 2,472 26 153.0
Devito,Syracuse 9 298 191 5 2,075 15 135.8
Blackman,Florida St. 8 195 125 6 1,353 11 134.8
Perkins,Virginia 9 315 203 8 2,181 12 130.1
Harris,Duke 8 246 150 7 1,500 13 123.9
Pickett,Pittsburgh 8 323 197 8 1,952 9 116.0

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 9 75 606 8.3
Surratt,Wake Forest 8 62 948 7.8
Hinton,Wake Forest 6 43 497 7.2
Reed,Virginia 9 56 503 6.2
Mack,Pittsburgh 9 53 610 5.9
Jackson,Syracuse 9 51 780 5.7
Dubois,Virginia 9 49 679 5.4
Atwell,Louisville 8 41 668 5.1
Newsome,North Carolina 9 46 647 5.1
Jana,Virginia 9 44 478 4.9
Emezie,NC State 8 39 410 4.9
Calhoun,Duke 8 37 294 4.6
Ross,Clemson 8 36 444 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Surratt,Wake Forest 8 62 948 118.5
Jackson,Syracuse 9 51 780 86.7
Atwell,Louisville 8 41 668 83.5
Hinton,Wake Forest 6 43 497 82.8
Washingto,Wake Forest 8 35 607 75.9
Brown,North Carolina 9 32 679 75.4
Dubois,Virginia 9 49 679 75.4
Higgins,Clemson 9 32 662 73.6
Newsome,North Carolina 9 46 647 71.9
Terry,Florida St. 9 33 646 71.8
Mack,Pittsburgh 9 53 610 67.8
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 9 75 606 67.3
Fitzpatri,Louisville 8 25 481 60.1

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Henderson,Wake Forest 8 4 3 0 .5
Farley,Virginia Tech 8 3 -3 0 .4
Waller,Virginia Tech 8 3 23 0 .4
Ford,Pittsburgh 9 3 69 1 .3
Ingram,NC State 6 2 0 0 .3
Muse,Clemson 9 3 13 0 .3
Alexander,Duke 8 2 42 0 .3
Ivey,Miami (FL) 8 2 28 0 .3
Johnson,Duke 8 2 0 0 .3
Oliver,Georgia Tech 8 2 -2 0 .3
Waters,Duke 8 2 17 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Thomas,NC State 8 10 149 14.9
Blackwell,Duke 7 11 137 12.5
Riley,Syracuse 9 13 136 10.5
Matthews,Florida St. 8 12 109 9.1
Levy,Boston College 9 12 102 8.5
Rodgers,Clemson 8 10 83 8.3
Surratt,Wake Forest 8 11 91 8.3
Kemp,Virginia 8 17 109 6.4
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 9 26 157 6.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Hall,Louisville 8 10 387 38.7
Reed,Virginia 9 21 743 35.4
Carter,North Carolina 9 12 309 25.8
Oliver,Georgia Tech 8 10 246 24.6
Ngata,Clemson 9 13 312 24.0
Levy,Boston College 9 24 564 23.5
Wheatley,Virginia Tech 6 10 219 21.9
Carter II,Duke 8 11 215 19.5
Riley,Syracuse 9 13 238 18.3
Lesane,NC State 8 12 208 17.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Bradburn,Virginia Tech 7 32 48.3
Gill,NC State 8 40 47.1
Hedley,Miami (FL) 9 37 45.5
Hofrichte,Syracuse 9 54 45.3
Maggio,Wake Forest 8 44 45.1
Harvin II,Georgia Tech 8 50 44.2
Parker,Duke 8 38 43.8
King,Louisville 8 37 43.0
Carlson,Boston College 9 43 42.9
Christodo,Pittsburgh 9 47 42.7
Kiernan,North Carolina 9 48 41.4
Griffin,Virginia 9 35 41.0
Martin,Florida St. 8 50 39.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Dunn,NC State 8 15 18 .833 1.88
Sciba,Wake Forest 8 15 15 1.000 1.88
Kessman,Pittsburgh 9 14 21 .667 1.56
Delaney,Virginia 9 13 17 .765 1.44
Ruggles,North Carolina 9 13 19 .684 1.44
Szmyt,Syracuse 9 11 14 .786 1.22
Johnson,Virginia Tech 8 9 13 .692 1.13
Reed,Duke 8 9 9 1.000 1.13
Creque,Louisville 8 8 11 .727 1.00
Potter,Clemson 9 8 14 .571 .89
Boumerhi,Boston College 9 7 10 .700 .78

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Dillon,Boston College 9 1,286 138 0 0 0 239 1,424 158.22
Etienne,Clemson 9 1,102 184 0 0 0 142 1,286 142.89
Reed,Virginia 9 23 503 0 743 0 81 1,269 141.00
Surratt,Wake Forest 8 0 948 91 0 0 73 1,039 129.88
Akers,Florida St. 9 983 174 0 0 0 220 1,157 128.56
Hawkins,Louisville 8 887 14 10 47 0 171 958 119.75
Carter,North Carolina 9 629 123 0 309 0 150 1,061 117.89

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Newman,Wake Forest 7 345 2,364 337.7
Perkins,Virginia 9 458 2,568 285.3
Howell,North Carolina 9 376 2,456 272.9
Pickett,Pittsburgh 8 384 2,041 255.1
Lawrence,Clemson 9 275 2,289 254.3
Devito,Syracuse 9 397 2,194 243.8
Harris,Duke 8 350 1,908 238.5
Cunningha,Louisville 7 149 1,322 188.9
Williams,Miami (FL) 8 211 1,379 172.4
Blackman,Florida St. 8 236 1,359 169.9
McKay,NC State 6 175 973 162.2

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Akers,Florida St. 9 0 0 0 98 10.9
Sciba,Wake Forest 8 36 15 15 81 10.1
Dillon,Boston College 9 0 0 0 84 9.3
Dunn,NC State 8 22 15 18 67 8.4
Etienne,Clemson 9 0 0 0 72 8.0
Potter,Clemson 9 47 8 14 71 7.9
Delaney,Virginia 9 32 13 17 70 7.8
Creque,Louisville 8 33 8 11 57 7.1
Ruggles,North Carolina 9 25 13 19 64 7.1
Johnson,Virginia Tech 8 29 9 13 56 7.0
Kessman,Pittsburgh 9 21 14 21 62 6.9