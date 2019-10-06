G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Dillon,Boston College 6 144 745 6 124.2
Akers,Florida St. 5 115 582 7 116.4
Hawkins,Louisville 5 91 562 2 112.4
Etienne,Clemson 5 67 462 5 92.4
Dallas,Miami (FL) 5 57 409 6 81.8
Williams,North Carolina 5 63 348 2 69.6
Harris,Duke 5 69 342 4 68.4
Carter,North Carolina 6 84 387 0 64.5
Mason,Georgia Tech 5 57 319 5 63.8
Walker II,Wake Forest 5 33 318 2 63.6
Neal,Syracuse 5 72 317 3 63.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Cunningha,Louisville 4 60 39 1 721 5 190.1
Newman,Wake Forest 5 168 117 3 1,521 14 169.6
Williams,Miami (FL) 5 124 89 3 1,074 7 158.3
Blackman,Florida St. 4 124 86 2 970 9 155.8
Brown,Boston College 6 137 81 2 1,250 9 154.5
Howell,North Carolina 5 144 90 2 1,168 11 153.1
Lawrence,Clemson 5 136 84 5 1,131 8 143.7
Devito,Syracuse 5 167 106 5 1,234 11 141.3
Willis,Virginia Tech 4 114 69 5 851 8 137.6
Harris,Duke 5 161 104 4 1,007 11 134.7
Perkins,Virginia 5 167 111 6 1,177 8 134.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 50 396 8.3
Mack,Pittsburgh 6 41 511 6.8
Surratt,Wake Forest 5 34 515 6.8
Reed,Virginia 5 32 322 6.4
Emezie,NC State 5 28 281 5.6
Washingto,Wake Forest 5 27 470 5.4
Atwell,Louisville 5 25 424 5.0
Dubois,Virginia 5 25 334 5.0
Gray,Duke 5 24 190 4.8
Jackson,Syracuse 5 24 393 4.8
Calhoun,Duke 5 23 186 4.6
Jordan,Miami (FL) 5 23 369 4.6
Ross,Clemson 4 18 218 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Surratt,Wake Forest 5 34 515 103.0
Higgins,Clemson 5 22 505 101.0
Washingto,Wake Forest 5 27 470 94.0
Mack,Pittsburgh 6 41 511 85.2
Atwell,Louisville 5 25 424 84.8
Jackson,Syracuse 5 24 393 78.6
Terry,Florida St. 5 21 384 76.8
Jordan,Miami (FL) 5 23 369 73.8
Brown,North Carolina 6 24 424 70.7
Dubois,Virginia 5 25 334 66.8
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 50 396 66.0
Reed,Virginia 5 32 322 64.4

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Farley,Virginia Tech 5 3 -3 0 .6
Waller,Virginia Tech 5 3 23 0 .6
Henderson,Wake Forest 5 2 3 0 .4
Ingram,NC State 5 2 0 0 .4
Muse,Clemson 5 2 13 0 .4
Oliver,Georgia Tech 5 2 -2 0 .4
Ford,Pittsburgh 6 2 48 1 .3
Palmer,Boston College 6 2 0 0 .3
Taylor,Florida St. 4 1 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Thomas,NC State 5 9 131 14.6
Riley,Syracuse 5 8 105 13.1
Blackwell,Duke 5 7 81 11.6
Surratt,Wake Forest 5 10 93 9.3
Matthews,Florida St. 4 10 92 9.2
Levy,Boston College 6 9 78 8.7
Kemp,Virginia 4 10 78 7.8
Grimsley,Virginia Tech 5 6 39 6.5
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 16 97 6.1
Burns,Louisville 5 7 34 4.9
Brown,Georgia Tech 5 7 23 3.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Reed,Virginia 5 10 341 34.1
Helton,Florida St. 5 8 228 28.5
Oliver,Georgia Tech 5 6 166 27.7
Ngata,Clemson 5 6 160 26.7
Carter,North Carolina 6 10 248 24.8
Levy,Boston College 6 21 503 24.0
Smith,Georgia Tech 5 6 138 23.0
Carter II,Duke 5 9 178 19.8
Lesane,NC State 5 7 136 19.4
Riley,Syracuse 5 8 154 19.3

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Bradburn,Virginia Tech 5 25 48.4
Gill,NC State 5 20 47.2
Hofrichte,Syracuse 5 30 46.5
Maggio,Wake Forest 5 24 45.6
Christodo,Pittsburgh 6 34 43.6
Spiers,Clemson 5 19 43.4
Harvin II,Georgia Tech 5 31 42.2
Carlson,Boston College 6 25 42.2
Kiernan,North Carolina 6 34 41.8
Parker,Duke 5 22 41.8
Martin,Florida St. 4 22 41.6
King,Louisville 5 22 41.6
Griffin,Virginia 5 18 40.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Dunn,NC State 5 10 13 .769 2.00
Delaney,Virginia 5 7 10 .700 1.40
Ruggles,North Carolina 6 8 12 .667 1.33
Reed,Duke 5 6 6 1.000 1.20
Sciba,Wake Forest 5 6 6 1.000 1.20
Baxa,Miami (FL) 5 5 9 .556 1.00
Creque,Louisville 5 5 7 .714 1.00
Kessman,Pittsburgh 6 6 12 .500 1.00
Potter,Clemson 5 5 8 .625 1.00
Szmyt,Syracuse 5 5 5 1.000 1.00
Boumerhi,Boston College 6 5 7 .714 .83
Aguayo,Florida St. 5 4 8 .500 .80

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Dillon,Boston College 6 745 138 0 0 0 151 883 147.17
Akers,Florida St. 5 582 108 0 0 0 130 690 138.00
Reed,Virginia 5 25 322 0 341 0 44 688 137.60
Hawkins,Louisville 5 562 13 10 37 0 95 622 124.40
Carter,North Carolina 6 387 107 0 248 0 107 742 123.67
Surratt,Wake Forest 5 0 515 93 0 0 44 608 121.60
Etienne,Clemson 5 462 90 0 0 0 77 552 110.40
Levy,Boston College 6 73 0 78 503 0 41 654 109.00
Higgins,Clemson 5 0 505 0 0 0 22 505 101.00
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 23 396 97 69 0 75 585 97.50
Helton,Florida St. 5 19 232 0 228 0 26 479 95.80
Atwell,Louisville 5 17 424 36 0 0 29 477 95.40
Dallas,Miami (FL) 5 409 68 0 0 0 66 477 95.40

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Newman,Wake Forest 5 246 1,783 356.6
Pickett,Pittsburgh 5 265 1,436 287.2
Harris,Duke 5 230 1,349 269.8
Perkins,Virginia 5 234 1,341 268.2
Devito,Syracuse 5 213 1,307 261.4
Lawrence,Clemson 5 158 1,231 246.2
Blackman,Florida St. 4 148 952 238.0
Howell,North Carolina 5 195 1,182 236.4
Brown,Boston College 6 170 1,378 229.7
Willis,Virginia Tech 4 149 898 224.5
Cunningha,Louisville 4 103 888 222.0
Williams,Miami (FL) 5 157 1,023 204.6
McKay,NC State 5 173 973 194.6

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Akers,Florida St. 5 0 0 0 54 10.8
Dunn,NC State 5 17 10 13 47 9.4
Sciba,Wake Forest 5 22 6 6 40 8.0
Delaney,Virginia 5 19 7 10 39 7.8
Dallas,Miami (FL) 5 0 0 0 38 7.6
Potter,Clemson 5 23 5 8 38 7.6
Taulapapa,Virginia 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Creque,Louisville 5 21 5 7 36 7.2
Reed,Duke 5 18 6 6 36 7.2
Surratt,Wake Forest 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Washingto,Wake Forest 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Dillon,Boston College 6 0 0 0 42 7.0