G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Etienne,Clemson 7 98 800 14 114.3
Ollison,Pittsburgh 7 108 646 6 92.3
Ellis,Virginia 7 114 619 7 88.4
Marshall,Georgia Tech 7 127 598 9 85.4
Homer,Miami (FL) 7 92 529 1 75.6
Oliver,Georgia Tech 6 64 445 7 74.2
Williams,North Carolina 6 65 424 4 70.7
Carney,Wake Forest 7 95 489 4 69.9
Mason,Georgia Tech 7 70 482 4 68.9
Dungey,Syracuse 7 92 477 8 68.1
Peoples,Virginia Tech 6 78 407 5 67.8
Neal,Syracuse 7 95 473 2 67.6
Perkins,Virginia 7 112 463 5 66.1
Akers,Florida St. 7 101 460 3 65.7
Gallaspy,NC State 6 98 383 8 63.8

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Lawrence,Clemson 7 139 95 2 1,176 12 165.0
Brown,Boston College 7 155 91 4 1,238 14 150.4
Finley,NC State 6 221 151 5 1,777 10 146.3
Francois,Florida St. 7 245 154 6 1,859 13 139.2
Perkins,Virginia 7 190 119 7 1,406 12 138.3
Willis,Virginia Tech 5 140 81 3 1,057 8 135.8
Dungey,Syracuse 7 203 119 4 1,433 10 130.2
Elliott,North Carolina 6 196 120 4 1,241 6 120.4
Hartman,Wake Forest 7 230 124 7 1,486 12 119.3
Pickett,Pittsburgh 7 170 106 5 1,006 6 117.8

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Meyers,NC State 5 38 380 7.6
Dortch,Wake Forest 7 52 616 7.4
Zaccheaus,Virginia 7 46 582 6.6
Harmon,NC State 6 35 547 5.8
Murray,Florida St. 7 35 487 5.0
Hazelton,Virginia Tech 6 29 515 4.8
Riley,Syracuse 7 33 324 4.7
Custis,Syracuse 7 32 592 4.6

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Harmon,NC State 6 35 547 91.2
Dortch,Wake Forest 7 52 616 88.0
Hazelton,Virginia Tech 6 29 515 85.8
Custis,Syracuse 7 32 592 84.6
Zaccheaus,Virginia 7 46 582 83.1
Meyers,NC State 5 38 380 76.0
Murray,Florida St. 7 35 487 69.6
Higgins,Clemson 7 26 426 60.9

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Cheevers,Boston College 7 4 89 1 .6
Cisco,Syracuse 7 4 8 0 .6
Thornhill,Virginia 7 4 87 0 .6
Bandy,Miami (FL) 7 3 13 0 .4
Redwine,Miami (FL) 7 3 14 0 .4
Farley,Virginia Tech 6 2 0 0 .3
Floyd,Virginia Tech 6 2 9 0 .3
Rene,North Carolina 6 2 2 0 .3
Blount,Virginia 7 2 31 0 .3
Dean,Miami (FL) 7 2 36 0 .3
Fredrick,Syracuse 7 2 -2 0 .3
Hall,Virginia 7 2 19 0 .3
Meyers,Florida St. 7 2 0 0 .3
Rivera,Georgia Tech 7 2 84 0 .3
Samuels I,Florida St. 7 2 11 0 .3
Westbrook,Florida St. 7 2 33 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Matthews,Florida St. 7 16 254 15.9
Burns,Louisville 7 11 152 13.8
Dortch,Wake Forest 7 15 203 13.5
Newsome,North Carolina 6 13 170 13.1
Walker,Boston College 7 12 147 12.3
Araujo-Lo,Pittsburgh 7 11 102 9.3
Rodgers,Clemson 7 17 148 8.7
Rahming,Duke 7 14 95 6.8
Davis,Virginia 6 12 58 4.8

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 7 10 338 33.8
Walker,Boston College 7 25 648 25.9
Hall,Louisville 7 15 367 24.5
Grant,Florida St. 7 9 215 23.9
Dortch,Wake Forest 7 11 257 23.4
Reed,Virginia 7 12 274 22.8
Ratliff-W,North Carolina 6 9 188 20.9
Thomas,Georgia Tech 7 16 295 18.4

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Hofrichte,Syracuse 7 36 45.2
Parker,Duke 7 32 43.4
Tyler,Florida St. 7 48 43.3
Bradburn,Virginia Tech 6 33 42.8
Coleman,Virginia 7 28 42.5
Maggio,Wake Forest 7 45 42.0
Lent,North Carolina 6 26 41.6
King,Louisville 7 41 41.5
Spiers,Clemson 7 28 39.9
Carlson,Boston College 7 36 39.4
Christodo,Pittsburgh 7 35 39.1

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Szmyt,Syracuse 7 18 20 .900 2.57
Jones,North Carolina 6 14 20 .700 2.33
Sciba,Wake Forest 7 10 13 .769 1.43
Dunn,NC State 6 8 11 .727 1.33
Johnson,Virginia Tech 6 7 9 .778 1.17
Aguayo,Florida St. 7 7 12 .583 1.00
Huegel,Clemson 7 7 10 .700 1.00
Baxa,Miami (FL) 7 6 8 .750 .86
Creque,Louisville 7 6 6 1.000 .86
Delaney,Virginia 7 5 7 .714 .71

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Dortch,Wake Forest 7 5 616 203 257 0 81 1,081 154.43
Walker,Boston College 7 30 182 147 648 0 55 1,007 143.86
Etienne,Clemson 7 800 47 0 0 0 104 847 121.00
Thomas,Miami (FL) 7 19 401 152 193 0 30 765 109.29
Ratliff-W,North Carolina 6 39 354 0 188 0 38 581 96.83
Ollison,Pittsburgh 7 646 28 0 0 0 116 674 96.29

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Finley,NC State 6 238 1,803 300.5
Dungey,Syracuse 7 295 1,910 272.9
Perkins,Virginia 7 302 1,869 267.0
Francois,Florida St. 7 292 1,834 262.0
Willis,Virginia Tech 5 180 1,203 240.6
Hartman,Wake Forest 7 306 1,664 237.7
Elliott,North Carolina 6 228 1,269 211.5
Pass,Louisville 7 229 1,266 180.9
Brown,Boston College 7 185 1,254 179.1
Marshall,Georgia Tech 7 203 1,243 177.6
Lawrence,Clemson 7 163 1,208 172.6

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Etienne,Clemson 7 0 0 0 90 12.9
Szmyt,Syracuse 7 34 18 20 88 12.6
Jones,North Carolina 6 14 14 20 56 9.3
Huegel,Clemson 7 36 7 10 57 8.1
Gallaspy,NC State 6 0 0 0 48 8.0
Marshall,Georgia Tech 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Sciba,Wake Forest 7 24 10 13 54 7.7
Dunn,NC State 6 20 8 11 44 7.3
Johnson,Virginia Tech 6 22 7 9 43 7.2
Baxa,Miami (FL) 7 33 6 8 50 7.1
Oliver,Georgia Tech 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Dungey,Syracuse 7 0 0 0 48 6.9