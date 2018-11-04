https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/AAC-Individual-Leaders-13361606.php
AAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Henderson,Memphis
|9
|135
|1,280
|15
|142.2
|Cronkrite,South Fla.
|8
|136
|946
|7
|118.3
|Armstead,Temple
|7
|149
|768
|6
|109.7
|Pindell,UConn
|9
|159
|934
|8
|103.8
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|9
|178
|931
|14
|103.4
|Perry,Navy
|9
|147
|882
|7
|98.0
|Brooks,Tulsa
|8
|175
|774
|6
|96.8
|Bradwell,Tulane
|9
|118
|752
|8
|83.6
|Taylor II,Tulsa
|8
|122
|631
|5
|78.9
|Mensah,UConn
|9
|159
|676
|5
|75.1
|McCrae,UCF
|8
|59
|572
|3
|71.5
|Ford,South Fla.
|7
|65
|500
|8
|71.4
|Dauphine,Tulane
|9
|80
|635
|7
|70.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|King,Houston
|9
|284
|180
|5
|2,578
|30
|171.0
|White,Memphis
|9
|252
|161
|3
|2,328
|20
|165.3
|Milton,UCF
|7
|233
|136
|5
|2,109
|19
|157.0
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|9
|225
|142
|5
|1,703
|13
|141.3
|Barnett,South Fla.
|9
|304
|189
|9
|2,405
|11
|134.6
|Hicks,SMU
|9
|242
|134
|4
|1,643
|15
|129.6
|Russo,Temple
|9
|243
|139
|12
|1,854
|13
|129.1
|Banks,Tulane
|7
|139
|72
|2
|1,074
|5
|125.7
|Pindell,UConn
|9
|228
|134
|8
|1,502
|11
|123.0
|Ahlers,East Carolina
|7
|143
|76
|1
|999
|5
|122.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Proche,SMU
|9
|64
|781
|7.1
|Brown,East Carolina
|8
|56
|838
|7.0
|Coxie,Memphis
|9
|52
|839
|5.8
|McCants,South Fla.
|9
|51
|538
|5.7
|Stevenson,Houston
|9
|49
|823
|5.4
|Roberson,,SMU
|7
|37
|597
|5.3
|Davis,UCF
|7
|35
|556
|5.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Brown,East Carolina
|8
|56
|838
|104.8
|Coxie,Memphis
|9
|52
|839
|93.2
|Stevenson,Houston
|9
|49
|823
|91.4
|Proche,SMU
|9
|64
|781
|86.8
|Roberson,,SMU
|7
|37
|597
|85.3
|Davis,UCF
|7
|35
|556
|79.4
|St. Felix,South Fla.
|7
|24
|484
|69.1
|Mooney,Tulane
|9
|35
|612
|68.0
|McCants,South Fla.
|9
|51
|538
|59.8
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Grant,UCF
|8
|4
|40
|0
|.5
|Edmiston,Tulsa
|9
|3
|26
|0
|.3
|Lewis Jr.,Tulane
|9
|3
|49
|1
|.3
|Ryan,Navy
|9
|3
|4
|0
|.3
|Wiggins,Cincinnati
|9
|3
|87
|1
|.3
|Clarke,UCF
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Seargent,East Carolina
|8
|2
|22
|0
|.3
|Springer,Navy
|8
|2
|24
|0
|.3
|Bradley,Temple
|9
|2
|94
|1
|.2
|Bryant,Cincinnati
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Egbule,Houston
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Hampton,South Fla.
|9
|2
|15
|0
|.2
|Hill,Tulsa
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Roberts,South Fla.
|9
|2
|61
|0
|.2
|Watkins,Houston
|9
|2
|50
|1
|.2
|Ya-Sin,Temple
|9
|2
|-1
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Wright,Temple
|9
|14
|186
|13.3
|Anderson,UCF
|8
|11
|111
|10.1
|Williams,Memphis
|9
|18
|174
|9.7
|Proche,SMU
|9
|18
|162
|9.0
|Brown,East Carolina
|8
|11
|78
|7.1
|McCants,South Fla.
|9
|12
|65
|5.4
|Knight,Cincinnati
|9
|18
|96
|5.3
|Roberston,Tulane
|7
|10
|17
|1.7
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Sanders,South Fla.
|9
|11
|261
|23.7
|Killins,UCF
|8
|11
|258
|23.5
|Wright,Temple
|9
|22
|491
|22.3
|Dixon,UConn
|8
|23
|452
|19.7
|Scott,East Carolina
|8
|20
|357
|17.9
|Crawford ,Tulsa
|9
|11
|178
|16.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Bennett,Tulsa
|9
|38
|47.3
|Smith,Cincinnati
|9
|43
|46.3
|Bowler,Temple
|9
|40
|44.1
|Schneider,South Fla.
|9
|42
|43.6
|Loudermil,UCF
|8
|29
|42.6
|Magliozzi,UConn
|9
|49
|42.4
|Roy,Houston
|9
|39
|42.2
|Young,East Carolina
|8
|50
|40.6
|White,Navy
|9
|41
|40.4
|Sackville,SMU
|9
|56
|40.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Verity,East Carolina
|8
|15
|17
|.882
|1.88
|Walker,Tulsa
|8
|10
|16
|.625
|1.25
|Weiss,South Fla.
|8
|10
|13
|.769
|1.25
|Wright,UCF
|8
|9
|10
|.900
|1.13
|Patterson,Memphis
|9
|10
|12
|.833
|1.11
|Robledo,SMU
|9
|7
|9
|.778
|.78
|Glover,Tulane
|9
|6
|8
|.750
|.67
|Moehring,Navy
|9
|6
|7
|.857
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Henderson,Memphis
|9
|1,280
|283
|0
|111
|0
|159
|1,674
|186.00
|Proche,SMU
|9
|4
|781
|162
|253
|0
|93
|1,200
|133.33
|Killins,UCF
|8
|463
|282
|0
|258
|0
|122
|1,003
|125.38
|Brown,East Carolina
|8
|-2
|838
|78
|72
|0
|71
|986
|123.25
|Cronkrite,South Fla.
|8
|946
|32
|0
|0
|0
|142
|978
|122.25
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|9
|931
|168
|0
|0
|0
|197
|1,099
|122.11
|Wright,Temple
|9
|58
|312
|186
|491
|0
|83
|1,047
|116.33
|Stevenson,Houston
|9
|135
|823
|0
|77
|0
|60
|1,035
|115.00
|Armstead,Temple
|7
|768
|25
|0
|0
|0
|154
|793
|113.29
|Roberson,,SMU
|7
|10
|597
|14
|169
|0
|44
|790
|112.86
|Perry,Navy
|9
|882
|76
|0
|22
|0
|154
|980
|108.89
|Pindell,UConn
|9
|934
|0
|0
|0
|0
|159
|934
|103.78
|Brooks,Tulsa
|8
|774
|26
|0
|0
|0
|179
|800
|100.00
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|King,Houston
|9
|366
|3,045
|338.3
|Milton,UCF
|7
|288
|2,332
|333.1
|Barnett,South Fla.
|9
|395
|2,716
|301.8
|Pindell,UConn
|9
|387
|2,436
|270.7
|White,Memphis
|9
|286
|2,275
|252.8
|Herring,East Carolina
|6
|281
|1,456
|242.7
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|9
|334
|2,129
|236.6
|Russo,Temple
|9
|265
|1,902
|211.3
|Ahlers,East Carolina
|7
|225
|1,373
|196.1
|Hicks,SMU
|9
|269
|1,573
|174.8
|Banks,Tulane
|7
|217
|1,194
|170.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Henderson,Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|108
|12.0
|Wright,UCF
|8
|48
|9
|10
|75
|9.4
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|9
|0
|0
|0
|84
|9.3
|Patterson,Memphis
|9
|53
|10
|12
|81
|9.0
|Verity,East Carolina
|8
|21
|15
|17
|65
|8.1
|King,Houston
|9
|0
|0
|0
|72
|8.0
|Abey,Navy
|8
|0
|0
|0
|60
|7.5
|Stevenson,Houston
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Weiss,South Fla.
|8
|31
|10
|13
|58
|7.3
|Witherspo,Houston
|9
|53
|4
|6
|65
|7.2
|Ford,South Fla.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|Taylor,Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.7
View Comments