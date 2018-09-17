https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/AAC-Individual-Leaders-13235666.php
AAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Henderson,Memphis
|3
|36
|521
|6
|173.7
|Perry,Navy
|3
|72
|497
|6
|165.7
|Pindell,UConn
|3
|62
|334
|3
|111.3
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|3
|70
|311
|6
|103.7
|Brooks,Tulsa
|3
|70
|310
|4
|103.3
|Mensah,UConn
|3
|55
|285
|2
|95.0
|Armstead,Temple
|3
|54
|256
|0
|85.3
|Dauphine,Tulane
|3
|19
|236
|3
|78.7
|Bradwell,Tulane
|3
|39
|207
|1
|69.0
|Killins,UCF
|2
|17
|127
|3
|63.5
|Carr,Houston
|3
|30
|190
|1
|63.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|White,Memphis
|3
|79
|56
|1
|772
|10
|192.2
|King,Houston
|3
|109
|64
|0
|997
|12
|171.9
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|3
|45
|28
|0
|344
|4
|155.8
|Barnett,South Fla.
|3
|105
|68
|3
|918
|7
|154.5
|Milton,UCF
|2
|71
|45
|3
|589
|6
|152.5
|Pindell,UConn
|3
|89
|58
|3
|645
|6
|141.6
|Banks,Tulane
|3
|77
|37
|1
|651
|5
|137.9
|Skipper,Tulsa
|3
|75
|46
|3
|521
|4
|129.3
|Herring,East Carolina
|2
|97
|56
|2
|599
|3
|115.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Davis,UCF
|2
|15
|151
|7.5
|McCants,South Fla.
|3
|19
|202
|6.3
|Proche,SMU
|3
|19
|293
|6.3
|Mooney,Tulane
|3
|18
|308
|6.0
|Proehl,East Carolina
|2
|12
|97
|6.0
|Brown,East Carolina
|2
|11
|147
|5.5
|Snelson,UCF
|2
|11
|135
|5.5
|St. Felix,South Fla.
|3
|16
|286
|5.3
|Stevenson,Houston
|3
|16
|324
|5.3
|Coxie,Memphis
|3
|15
|240
|5.0
|Farrier,East Carolina
|2
|10
|109
|5.0
|Green,East Carolina
|2
|10
|85
|5.0
|Wilcox,South Fla.
|3
|14
|182
|4.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Stevenson,Houston
|3
|16
|324
|108.0
|Mooney,Tulane
|3
|18
|308
|102.7
|Proche,SMU
|3
|19
|293
|97.7
|St. Felix,South Fla.
|3
|16
|286
|95.3
|Encalade,Tulane
|3
|11
|248
|82.7
|Corbin,Houston
|3
|13
|240
|80.0
|Coxie,Memphis
|3
|15
|240
|80.0
|Nixon,UCF
|2
|8
|154
|77.0
|Davis,UCF
|2
|15
|151
|75.5
|Brown,East Carolina
|2
|11
|147
|73.5
|Salomon,South Fla.
|3
|11
|209
|69.7
|Snelson,UCF
|2
|11
|135
|67.5
|McCants,South Fla.
|3
|19
|202
|67.3
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Grant,UCF
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1.0
|Davis,Houston
|3
|2
|44
|0
|.7
|Lewis Jr.,Tulane
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.7
|Ryan,Navy
|3
|2
|4
|0
|.7
|Collier,UCF
|2
|1
|27
|0
|.5
|Gibson,UCF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.5
|Bradley,Temple
|3
|1
|78
|1
|.3
|Carter,Memphis
|3
|1
|35
|1
|.3
|Crump,Temple
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Egbule,Houston
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Forrest,Cincinnati
|3
|1
|23
|0
|.3
|Franklin,Temple
|3
|1
|15
|0
|.3
|Graham,Tulane
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Hailey,SMU
|3
|1
|8
|0
|.3
|Hampton,South Fla.
|3
|1
|15
|0
|.3
|Hoggins,South Fla.
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.3
|Jackson,South Fla.
|3
|1
|6
|0
|.3
|Keyes,Tulane
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Kuerschen,Tulane
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Nash,Navy
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Onu,SMU
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.3
|Pickens,Memphis
|3
|1
|4
|0
|.3
|Sawtelle,South Fla.
|3
|1
|22
|0
|.3
|Springer,Navy
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Teamer,Tulane
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Wiggins,Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Windham,Memphis
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.3
|Ya-Sin,Temple
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Anderson,UCF
|2
|4
|75
|18.8
|Brown,East Carolina
|2
|4
|48
|12.0
|Williams,Memphis
|3
|9
|91
|10.1
|Springer,Navy
|3
|4
|34
|8.5
|McCants,South Fla.
|3
|6
|38
|6.3
|Proche,SMU
|3
|4
|24
|6.0
|Knight,Cincinnati
|3
|8
|15
|1.9
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Horne,South Fla.
|3
|6
|282
|47.0
|Dixon,UConn
|3
|11
|283
|25.7
|Brown,East Carolina
|2
|3
|72
|24.0
|Wright,Temple
|3
|8
|178
|22.3
|Killins,UCF
|2
|3
|64
|21.3
|Huderson,Tulane
|3
|4
|82
|20.5
|Stokes,Tulsa
|3
|5
|95
|19.0
|Proche,SMU
|3
|4
|71
|17.8
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Bennett,Tulsa
|3
|11
|47.0
|Smith,Cincinnati
|3
|18
|45.0
|Magliozzi,UConn
|3
|13
|44.9
|Bowler,Temple
|3
|12
|44.3
|Sackville,SMU
|3
|23
|42.6
|Young,East Carolina
|2
|8
|41.5
|Roy,Houston
|3
|15
|41.4
|White,Navy
|3
|12
|39.8
|Block,Tulane
|3
|15
|39.6
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Verity,East Carolina
|2
|5
|5
|1.000
|2.50
|Moehring,Navy
|3
|4
|4
|1.000
|1.33
|Walker,Tulsa
|3
|3
|5
|.600
|1.00
|Glover,Tulane
|3
|2
|2
|1.000
|.67
|Patterson,Memphis
|3
|2
|2
|1.000
|.67
|Wright,UCF
|2
|1
|1
|1.000
|.50
|Novikoff,Houston
|3
|1
|2
|.500
|.33
|Robledo,SMU
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
|.33
|Smith,Cincinnati
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
|.33
|Tarbutt,UConn
|3
|1
|1
|1.000
|.33
|Witherspo,Houston
|3
|1
|2
|.500
|.33
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Henderson,Memphis
|3
|521
|90
|0
|43
|0
|43
|654
|218.00
|Perry,Navy
|3
|497
|17
|0
|0
|0
|73
|514
|171.33
|Stevenson,Houston
|3
|119
|324
|0
|54
|0
|22
|497
|165.67
|Brown,East Carolina
|2
|0
|147
|48
|72
|0
|18
|267
|133.50
|Proche,SMU
|3
|0
|293
|24
|71
|0
|27
|388
|129.33
|Killins,UCF
|2
|127
|49
|0
|64
|0
|23
|240
|120.00
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|3
|311
|47
|0
|0
|0
|74
|358
|119.33
|Pindell,UConn
|3
|334
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|334
|111.33
|Dixon,UConn
|3
|0
|48
|0
|283
|0
|14
|331
|110.33
|Brooks,Tulsa
|3
|310
|20
|0
|0
|0
|73
|330
|110.00
|Mooney,Tulane
|3
|6
|308
|0
|0
|0
|19
|314
|104.67
|Horne,South Fla.
|3
|12
|15
|0
|282
|0
|12
|309
|103.00
|Mensah,UConn
|3
|285
|18
|0
|0
|0
|58
|303
|101.00
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|King,Houston
|3
|132
|1,108
|369.3
|Barnett,South Fla.
|3
|139
|1,057
|352.3
|Milton,UCF
|2
|81
|655
|327.5
|Pindell,UConn
|3
|151
|979
|326.3
|Herring,East Carolina
|2
|105
|591
|295.5
|White,Memphis
|3
|87
|779
|259.7
|Banks,Tulane
|3
|110
|680
|226.7
|Skipper,Tulsa
|3
|104
|630
|210.0
|Perry,Navy
|3
|87
|603
|201.0
|Henderson,Memphis
|3
|36
|521
|173.7
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Henderson,Memphis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|42
|14.0
|Abey,Navy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|12.0
|Perry,Navy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|12.0
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|12.0
|Verity,East Carolina
|2
|7
|5
|5
|22
|11.0
|Stevenson,Houston
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|Anderson,UCF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|9.0
|Killins,UCF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|9.0
|Patterson,Memphis
|3
|20
|2
|2
|26
|8.7
|Brooks,Tulsa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|King,Houston
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Moehring,Navy
|3
|12
|4
|4
|24
|8.0
|Wright,UCF
|2
|13
|1
|1
|16
|8.0
