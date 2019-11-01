Fractional/Final Time: 22.710, 46.020, 1:11.930, 1:39.650, 1:47.070.

Trainer: Brad Cox

Winner: CH F, 2, by Flashback-Rose and Shine

Horse Wgt PP Strt 1/4 1/2 3/4 Strch Fin Jockey Odds
British Idiom 122 4 8 7-2½ 6-½ 4-3 2-1 1-nk J. Castellano 2.70
Donna Veloce 122 1 7 4-2 4-3 3-2 1-½ 2-1¾ F. Prat 2.20
Bast 122 6 5 2-½ 2-hd 1-½ 3-5 3-1¾ J. Velazquez 4.60
Perfect Alibi 122 3 2 8-2 8-½ 5-2 4-1 4-13 I. Ortiz, Jr. 18.30
Wicked Whisper 122 7 6 3-1½ 3-2 2-1 5-10 5-6¾ J. Rosario 3.80
Lazy Daisy 122 5 4 5-1 7-2 7-1½ 6-3 6-1¾ R. Bejarano 21.00
Comical 122 9 3 6-hd 5-hd 8-1 8-½ 7-2¼ A. Cedillo 19.30
K P Dreamin 122 8 9 9 9 9 7-hd 8-15½ R. Fuentes 33.40
Two Sixty 122 2 1 1-½ 1-½ 6-1 9 9 E. Zayas 19.50

___

4 (4) British Idiom 7.40 3.80 2.80
1 (1) Donna Veloce 4.00 3.00
6 (6) Bast 3.40

___

$0.5 Pick 3 (9-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $31.00. Daily Double (2-4) paid $65.80; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $13.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-6-3) paid $29.01; $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $27.30; $0.5 X-5 Super High Five (4-1-6-3-7) paid $309.05.

