6th Race at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., Friday, Nov. 2
Off 4:02. 4. 3-4w,rddn out to 1/16
Fractional/Final Time: 24.060, 48.580, 1:13.750, 1:26.000, 00.000, 1:39.000.
Trainer: Chad Brown
Winner: B F, 2, by Lope de Vega (IRE)-Sunday Times (GB)
Scratched: Winning Envelope, Pivottina.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Newspaperofrecord
|122
|6
|2
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-5½
|1-6¾
|I.
|Ortiz,
|Jr.
|3.20
|2.60
|2.40
|0.60
|East
|122
|14
|12
|14
|14
|10-½
|6-hd
|2-nk
|J.
|Spencer
|8.20
|6.00
|12.20
|Stellar Agent
|122
|7
|4
|5-½
|5-1
|4-1
|2-2
|3-¾
|M.
|Franco
|21.00
|71.60
|Just Wonderful
|122
|4
|13
|9-hd
|9-1½
|9-1
|5-1½
|4-½
|R.
|Moore
|13.40
|Varenka
|122
|9
|9
|13-2
|13-1½
|12-1½
|9-½
|5-hd
|J.
|Ortiz
|40.30
|The Mackem Bullet
|122
|2
|8
|6-1
|6-1
|6-hd
|4-1
|6-1
|O.
|Murphy
|25.10
|Belle Laura
|122
|8
|7
|7-hd
|8-1
|8-hd
|8-hd
|7-1¾
|J.
|Leparoux
|50.80
|Concrete Rose
|122
|1
|3
|3-½
|4-1
|2-1
|3-1½
|8-no
|J.
|Lezcano
|7.70
|My Gal Betty
|122
|13
|10
|10-2½
|10-2
|11-1½
|10-1
|9-4¼
|J.
|Castellano
|20.20
|La Pelosa
|122
|5
|1
|2-1
|2-1
|3-2
|7-1½
|10-hd
|W.
|Buick
|18.40
|Pakhet
|122
|10
|5
|4-½
|3-hd
|5-1½
|13-2
|11-1½
|J.
|Velazquez
|40.90
|Lily's Candle
|122
|3
|6
|8-3
|7-hd
|7-1½
|11-1
|12-hd
|P.
|Boudot
|11.50
|Summering
|122
|12
|14
|11-1
|11-½
|14
|12-1½
|13-3¼
|D.
|Van
|Dyke
|28.50
|Lady Prancealot
|122
|11
|11
|12-2
|12-2
|13-hd
|14
|14
|J.
|Talamo
|62.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $11.00. Daily Double (5-6) paid $18.60; $1 Exacta (6-14) paid $16.20; $0.5 Super High Five Jackpot (6-14-7-4-9) paid $39,721.70; $0.1 Superfecta (6-14-7-4) paid $576.62; $0.5 Trifecta (6-14-7) paid $278.85;
(c) 2018 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
