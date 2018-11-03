https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/5th-Race-at-Churchill-Downs-Louisville-Ky-13360489.php
5th Race at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3
Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 45.160, 1:09.030, 1:20.970, 00.000, 1:33.830.
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Winner: B C, 4, by Quality Road-Paris Notion
Scratched: Awesome Slew.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|City of Light
|126
|1
|3
|1-½
|1-1
|1-2
|1-3
|1-2¾
|J.
|Castellano
|2.60
|Seeking the Soul
|126
|5
|8
|9
|8-hd
|4-½
|2-3
|2-2½
|B.
|Hernandez,
|Jr.
|10.20
|Bravazo
|123
|7
|4
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-1
|3-1
|3-6
|L.
|Contreras
|14.10
|Firenze Fire
|123
|6
|2
|3-hd
|2-½
|2-hd
|4-2
|4-3¼
|I.
|Ortiz,
|Jr.
|5.60
|Giant Expectations
|126
|8
|9
|8-2½
|9
|7-1
|6-1
|5-3
|J.
|Leparoux
|22.60
|Catalina Cruiser
|126
|9
|6
|4-2½
|3-½
|3-½
|5-½
|6-hd
|D.
|Van
|Dyke
|0.90
|Trigger Warning
|123
|2
|5
|6-1
|7-1
|8-½
|8-2
|7-1
|R.
|Santana,
|Jr.
|62.50
|Seven Trumpets
|123
|4
|1
|2-hd
|4-1½
|6-2
|7-3½
|8-6¼
|R.
|Albarado
|22.60
|Isotherm
|126
|3
|7
|7-1
|6-hd
|9
|9
|9
|G.
|Franco
|29.20
|1 (1)
|City
|of
|Light
|7.20
|4.20
|3.20
|6 (5)
|Seeking
|the
|Soul
|7.00
|4.60
|8 (7)
|Bravazo
|5.80
$0.5 Pick 5 (3/4/6-1/3/6-14-9-1) 5 Correct Paid $6,651.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/3/6-14-9-1) 4 Correct Paid $1,844.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (14-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $565.35. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-8) paid $122.15; $0.5 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (1-6-8-7-9) paid $1,864.10; Daily Double (9-1) paid $68.40; $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $22.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-8-7) paid $91.66;
