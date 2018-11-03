Fractional/Final Time: 22.500, 45.830, 57.710, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.050.

Trainer: Peter Miller

Winner: B G, 6, by Stormy Atlantic-Vassar

Scratched: Insta Erma.

Horse Wgt PP Strt 1/4 3/8 Strch Fin Jockey Odds
Stormy Liberal 126 9 1 4-1 3-½ 2-6 1-nk D. Van Dyke 7.00
World of Trouble 124 11 4 1-½ 1-1 1-hd 2-7¼ I. Ortiz, Jr. 2.00
Disco Partner 126 5 6 11-hd 11-1½ 7-hd 3-1 J. Rosario 4.40
Ruby Notion 123 1 7 10-2½ 9-2 6-hd 4-½ F. Geroux 19.90
Will Call 126 13 10 8-hd 8-2 5-½ 5-1 S. Bridgmohan 15.50
Chanteline 123 8 2 6-1 6-hd 3-½ 6-1 R. Santana, Jr. 12.10
Lost Treasure 124 7 11 13-2½ 13-2 13-1 7-1 R. Moore 12.80
Bucchero 126 2 3 7-hd 7-1 9-1 8-½ F. De La Cruz 27.40
Rainbow Heir 126 6 13 12-3½ 12-3½ 11-½ 9-¾ J. Ortiz 13.20
Hembree 126 3 14 14 14 14 10-3¼ T. Gaffalione 36.10
Conquest Tsunami 126 14 12 5-1 5-1 8-1 11-2½ F. Prat 16.00
Havana Grey 124 10 5 2-½ 4-2 10-3½ 12-1½ P. McDonald 19.50
Vision Perfect 126 4 9 9-hd 10-hd 12-1 13-1 J. Castellano 18.60
Richard's Boy 126 12 8 3-1½ 2-1½ 4-hd 14 P. Lopez 33.20

___

9 (9) Stormy Liberal 16.00 6.40 4.00
11 (11) World of Trouble 3.80 3.00
5 (5) Disco Partner 3.40

___

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-14-9) 3 Correct Paid $383.10. Daily Double (14-9) paid $540.00; $1 Exacta (9-11) paid $32.90; $0.1 Superfecta (9-11-5-1) paid $191.03; $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-5) paid $57.65; $0.5 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (9-11-5-1-13) paid $3,163.10;

