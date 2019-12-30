https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/2019-Carolina-Panthers-Roster-14939613.php
2019 Carolina Panthers Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|xx
|Tyler Marz
|OT
|6-7
|315
|09-09-1992
|3
|Wisconsin
|1
|x-Cam Newton
|QB
|6-5
|245
|05-11-1989
|9
|Auburn
|3
|Will Grier
|QB
|6-1
|220
|04-03-1995
|0
|West Virginia
|4
|Joey Slye
|K
|5-11
|213
|04-10-1996
|0
|Virginia Tech
|5
|Michael Palardy
|P
|5-11
|200
|07-06-1992
|4
|Tennessee
|7
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|6-3
|210
|03-08-1996
|1
|Houston
|9
|x-Graham Gano
|K
|6-2
|202
|04-09-1987
|10
|Florida State
|10
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|5-11
|195
|08-11-1996
|3
|Ohio State
|11
|Brandon Zylstra
|WR
|6-2
|215
|03-25-1993
|2
|Concordia (MN)
|12
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|5-11
|215
|04-14-1997
|2
|Maryland
|13
|Jarius Wright
|WR
|5-10
|190
|11-25-1989
|8
|Arkansas
|15
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|6-1
|210
|10-24-1987
|7
|Monmouth (NJ)
|16
|Bobo Wilson
|WR
|5-9
|186
|01-25-1995
|1
|Florida State
|18
|DeAndrew White
|WR
|6-0
|195
|10-16-1991
|2
|Alabama
|20
|x-Jordan Scarlett
|RB
|5-11
|210
|02-09-1996
|0
|Florida
|21
|Elijah Holyfield
|RB
|5-10
|215
|11-30-1997
|0
|Georgia
|22
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5-11
|205
|06-07-1996
|3
|Stanford
|23
|Javien Elliott
|CB
|5-11
|185
|07-18-1993
|3
|Florida State
|24
|James Bradberry
|CB
|6-1
|212
|08-04-1993
|4
|Samford
|25
|Eric Reid
|SS
|6-1
|215
|12-10-1991
|7
|LSU
|26
|Donte Jackson
|CB
|5-10
|180
|11-08-1995
|2
|LSU
|27
|Mike Davis
|RB
|5-9
|220
|02-19-1993
|5
|South Carolina
|29
|Corn Elder
|CB
|5-10
|185
|10-09-1994
|3
|Miami (FL)
|30
|x-Natrell Jamerson
|CB
|5-11
|200
|12-15-1995
|2
|Wisconsin
|32
|Cole Luke
|SAF
|5-11
|200
|06-30-1995
|2
|Notre Dame
|33
|Tre Boston
|FS
|6-1
|205
|06-25-1992
|5
|North Carolina
|36
|T.J. Green
|DB
|6-3
|215
|03-15-1995
|3
|Clemson
|37
|Quin Blanding
|DB
|6-2
|207
|05-01-1996
|1
|Virginia
|39
|Reggie Bonnafon
|RB
|6-0
|215
|01-04-1996
|1
|Louisville
|40
|Alex Armah
|FB
|6-2
|255
|05-17-1994
|3
|West Georgia
|42
|Colin Jones
|SS
|6-0
|205
|10-27-1987
|9
|TCU
|43
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|6-3
|235
|10-15-1996
|0
|California
|44
|J.J. Jansen
|LS
|6-2
|235
|01-20-1986
|12
|Notre Dame
|46
|Sione Teuhema
|LB
|6-4
|250
|09-28-1995
|0
|Southeastern Louisiana
|47
|Ross Cockrell
|CB
|6-0
|190
|08-06-1991
|6
|Duke
|50
|Christian Miller
|LB
|6-3
|245
|06-19-1996
|0
|Alabama
|53
|Brian Burns
|DE
|6-5
|250
|04-23-1998
|0
|Florida State
|54
|Shaq Thompson
|OLB
|6-0
|230
|04-21-1994
|5
|Washington
|55
|Bruce Irvin
|DE
|6-3
|250
|11-01-1987
|8
|West Virginia
|56
|Jermaine Carter
|OLB
|6-0
|225
|01-14-1995
|2
|Maryland
|57
|Andre Smith
|OLB
|6-0
|240
|04-20-1997
|2
|North Carolina
|59
|Luke Kuechly
|MLB
|6-3
|238
|04-20-1991
|8
|Boston College
|60
|Daryl Williams
|OT
|6-6
|330
|08-31-1992
|5
|Oklahoma
|61
|Matt Paradis
|C
|6-3
|300
|10-12-1989
|5
|Boise State
|62
|Aaron Monteiro
|OT
|6-7
|320
|03-25-1997
|0
|Boston College
|63
|Matt Kaskey
|OL
|6-7
|325
|03-17-1997
|0
|Dartmouth
|64
|Chris Reed
|OG
|6-4
|320
|07-22-1992
|4
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|65
|Dennis Daley
|OT
|6-6
|325
|08-07-1996
|0
|South Carolina
|66
|x-Dillon Gordon
|OL
|6-4
|320
|09-02-1993
|3
|LSU
|68
|Greg Gilmore
|DE
|6-4
|311
|11-28-1994
|0
|LSU
|69
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|6-4
|325
|07-08-1991
|4
|Utah State
|70
|Trai Turner
|OG
|6-3
|315
|06-14-1993
|6
|LSU
|71
|x-Bijhon Jackson
|DT
|6-1
|339
|11-06-1995
|0
|Arkansas
|72
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|6-5
|325
|08-18-1994
|3
|Western Michigan
|73
|x-Greg Van Roten
|OG
|6-3
|305
|02-26-1990
|5
|Pennsylvania
|74
|x-Greg Little
|OT
|6-5
|310
|11-04-1997
|0
|Ole Miss
|75
|x-Brandon Greene
|OG
|6-5
|295
|03-01-1994
|1
|Alabama
|76
|x-Garrett McGhin
|OL
|6-6
|300
|10-13-1994
|0
|East Carolina
|77
|x-Kitt O'Brien
|OG
|6-5
|325
|04-29-1990
|1
|Ball State
|77
|Kyle Love
|DT
|6-1
|310
|11-18-1986
|8
|Mississippi State
|78
|Woodrow Hamilton IV
|DT
|6-3
|315
|12-20-1992
|2
|Mississippi
|80
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|6-3
|260
|06-06-1996
|2
|Indiana
|82
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|6-6
|255
|04-10-1992
|4
|Canisius
|84
|Temarrick Hemingway
|TE
|6-5
|245
|07-30-1993
|3
|South Carolina State
|85
|x-Marcus Baugh
|TE
|6-4
|245
|12-09-1994
|0
|Ohio State
|88
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|6-5
|255
|03-11-1985
|13
|Miami (FL)
|91
|Stacy McGee
|DE
|6-3
|339
|01-17-1990
|6
|Oklahoma
|92
|Vernon Butler
|DT
|6-4
|330
|06-14-1994
|4
|Louisiana Tech
|93
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|6-4
|300
|02-25-1988
|10
|Oklahoma
|94
|Efe Obada
|DE
|6-6
|265
|04-13-1992
|2
|95
|x-Dontari Poe
|DT
|6-3
|346
|08-18-1990
|8
|Memphis
|96
|Wes Horton
|DE
|6-5
|265
|01-18-1990
|7
|USC
|97
|Mario Addison
|DE
|6-3
|260
|09-06-1987
|9
|Troy
|98
|Marquis Haynes
|DE
|6-2
|235
|12-16-1993
|2
|Mississippi
|99
|x-Kawann Short
|DT
|6-3
|315
|02-02-1989
|7
|Purdue
x-Injured reserve
View Comments