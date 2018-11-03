Fractional/Final Time: 24.650, 49.110, 1:14.220, 1:40.550, 2:07.550, 2:32.650.

Trainer: John Gosden

Winner: B F, 4, by Nathaniel (IRE)-Concentric (GB)

Horse Wgt PP 1/4 1/2 1M 1 1/4M Strch Fin Jockey Odds
Enable 123 2 5-½ 6-1 7-2½ 2-hd 1-hd 1-¾ L. Dettori 0.80
Magical 119 5 8-1½ 7-hd 6-hd 1-hd 2-4½ 2-9 R. Moore 10.10
Sadler's Joy 126 11 13 13 11-2 6-½ 3-2½ 3-2 J. Castellano 37.10
Arklow 126 6 9-hd 9-hd 10-hd 9-hd 6-½ 4-1½ F. Geroux 53.30
Waldgeist 126 12 11-4 10-2 9-½ 5-hd 4-1 5-4¼ P. Boudot 5.30
Talismanic 126 1 4-½ 4-1 5-½ 8-hd 8-½ 6-½ M. Barzalona 22.20
Robert Bruce 126 4 7-1 8-2 8-½ 7-2 7-hd 7-¾ I. Ortiz, Jr. 9.70
Hunting Horn 122 13 6-½ 5-hd 4-1 4-1 5-1 8-4½ W. Lordan 114.30
Hi Happy 126 10 3-1½ 3-2 3-1 3-hd 9-8 9-10¾ L. Saez 42.00
Quarteto de Cordas 126 9 10-hd 12-1½ 13 12-hd 11-2 10-8¾ B. Hernandez, Jr. 135.80
Channel Maker 126 3 2-½ 2-1 2-hd 10-½ 10-½ 11-18½ J. Ortiz 7.50
Liam the Charmer 126 8 12-1 11-hd 12-3 13 13 12-3¼ T. Gaffalione 75.80
Glorious Empire 126 7 1-1½ 1-1 1-1 11-4 12-1 13 J. Leparoux 12.70

___

2 (2) Enable 3.60 3.00 2.60
5 (5) Magical 6.80 4.80
11 (11) Sadler's Joy 8.80

___

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $24.90. Head2Head (ENABLE V FIELD- 1 (ENABLE-2)) 1 Correct Paid $3.60. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $13.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-11-6) paid $411.68; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-11) paid $126.05; $0.5 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (2-5-11-6-12) paid $6,856.75; Daily Double (11-2) paid $13.60; $1 Daily Double (BCJUVTURF/BCTURF 5-2) paid $12.40;

