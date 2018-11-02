https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/1-mile-Purse-1-000-000-2-year-old-colts-and-13359159.php
1 mile. Purse $1,000,000, 2-year-old colts and geldings, cloudy
Off 5:24. 2,3,12. drift out,in,bmp,up
Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.460, 1:13.600, 1:26.580, 00.000, 1:40.060.
Trainer: Charles Appleby
Winner: CH C, 2, by Galileo (IRE)-Jacqueline Quest (IRE)
Scratched: Tracksmith, Order and Law.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Line of Duty
|122
|5
|3
|6-hd
|8-2
|6-½
|4-½
|1-½
|W.
|Buick
|3.50
|Uncle Benny
|122
|2
|11
|9-hd
|10-½
|9-1
|6-1½
|2-nk
|I.
|Ortiz,
|Jr.
|8.00
|Somelikeithotbrown
|122
|7
|1
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2½
|3-1¾
|J.
|Ortiz
|15.00
|Arthur Kitt
|122
|1
|6
|7-½
|3-½
|3-½
|3-1
|4-1
|R.
|Kingscote
|34.20
|War of Will
|122
|10
|7
|5-hd
|5-½
|4-1
|5-½
|5-¾
|J.
|Rosario
|15.70
|Forty Under
|122
|4
|2
|2-½
|2-1½
|2-1½
|2-½
|6-2
|M.
|Franco
|6.40
|Current
|122
|12
|14
|14
|13-½
|12-2½
|10-1
|7-hd
|J.
|Velazquez
|9.40
|The Black Album
|122
|9
|10
|11-2
|9-1½
|8-½
|7-1½
|8-hd
|M.
|Barzalona
|30.20
|Anthony Van Dyck
|122
|14
|8
|10-½
|12-1½
|11-½
|9-1
|9-2
|R.
|Moore
|3.10
|Opry
|122
|8
|5
|3-hd
|4-1
|5-hd
|8-1
|10-4½
|J.
|Castellano
|28.60
|Marie's Diamond
|122
|13
|12
|12-½
|14
|14
|14
|11-hd
|F.
|Geroux
|47.50
|King of Speed
|122
|11
|13
|13-½
|11-½
|13-3
|13-2
|12-4½
|G.
|Stevens
|21.10
|Henley's Joy
|122
|6
|4
|4-1
|6-½
|10-½
|12-hd
|13-hd
|T.
|Gaffalione
|11.90
|Much Better
|122
|3
|9
|8-1½
|7-hd
|7-1
|11-½
|14
|D.
|Van
|Dyke
|17.00
___
|5 (5)
|Line
|of
|Duty
|9.00
|5.20
|4.20
|2 (2)
|Uncle
|Benny
|8.00
|5.80
|7 (7)
|Somelikeithotbrown
|8.20
___
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $35.65. Head2Head (USA/EUROPE-EUROPE-5) 1 Correct Paid $4.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-1) paid $794.39; $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $213.55; $0.5 Z-5 Super Hi-5 (5-2-7-1-10) paid $794.39; Daily Double (7-5) paid $72.00; $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $37.60;
