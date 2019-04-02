UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor and Oregon reach Final Four

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn and Notre Dame will meet for the second straight season on the game's biggest stage.

The greatest rivalry in women's basketball over the past decade will be renewed Friday night in Tampa, Florida, at the Final Four.

The two teams played one of the best games in Final Four history last year when the Irish edged the Huskies in overtime when Arike Ogunbowale hit a shot at the buzzer. She hit a similar shot two nights later to help the Irish win their first national championship since 2001.

Baylor, which is playing in its first Final Four since 2012 when the Lady Bears won their most recent national championship, will play national semifinals newcomer Oregon in the first game.

The Lady Bears have been dominant in the tournament, winning by an average of nearly 36 points.