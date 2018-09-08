Texas OL Hudson still in hospital after heat illness

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Texas running back Chris Warren III (25) scores a touchdown past San Jose State safety Trevon Bierria (23) with the help of teammate Patrick Hudson (73) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson remains in the hospital after being treated in intensive care for a heat-related illness this week at practice.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte tells The Associated Press Hudson is doing "great" as doctors continue to run tests.

Del Conte says the school is reviewing the practice where Hudson became ill and how medical staff treated him, but said he's seen nothing so far that has raised alarms.

School officials have not described Hudson's condition other than to say Thursday night he'd been taken out of intensive care and was "improving."

Del Conte said Hudson told him there was nothing unusual about Wednesday's practice.

Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke on June 13 after he was overcome by heat at practice two weeks earlier, prompting the school to place coach DJ Durkin on leave and part ways with its strength and conditioning coach.

