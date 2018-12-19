Syracuse recruit has feel-good announcement

Hanahan High School football player Cooper Dawson, right, talks to the media after first letting his friend and fellow senior Kingsley Feiman announce that he would play football at Syracuse University on early signing day in Hanahan, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Brad Nettles//The Post And Courier via AP) less Hanahan High School football player Cooper Dawson, right, talks to the media after first letting his friend and fellow senior Kingsley Feiman announce that he would play football at Syracuse University on early ... more Photo: Brad Nettles, AP Photo: Brad Nettles, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Syracuse recruit has feel-good announcement 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Dawson from South Carolina brought a friend with him to his signing ceremony, Kingsley Feinman, who was born with cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair.

Dawson, a defensive end from Hanahan High School in Charleston, picked Syracuse over Clemson and UCF, and did so by first telling Feinman his choice and letting his friend make the announcement. Both wore orange Syracuse hats to mark the occasion. Video of the announcement was tweeted by Scott Eisberg, the sports director for WCIV in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dawson told the crowd gathered at the high school that Feinman taught him the only disability was a bad attitude. Dawson missed his senior year with a leg injury but said Feinman inspired him to keep a positive attitude.

Dawson says he hopes his friend will get to travel to see at least one game next season.

___

