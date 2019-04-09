St John's coach Chris Mullin quits, cites 'personal loss'

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Mullin has "stepped down" as basketball coach at St. John's.

Athletic Mike Cragg director announced the decision Tuesday, saying the team "progressed well" during Mullin's four years in charge, but he did not detail any reason for the move. Cragg noted Mullin's "contributions" and "deep passion for this program."

Mullin said in a separate statement he had suffered a "recent personal loss," but he did not elaborate.

Mullin, the greatest player in school history, had two years remaining on his contract. He was coming off his first winning season and only trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm lost to Arizona State in a First Four game last month.

St. John's went 59-73 under Mullin, including 20-52 in Big East play, after he replaced Steve Lavin in March 2015 and embarked on a substantial rebuild.