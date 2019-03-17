Stop Zion! Duke gets top billing; NC, Virginia, Zags also 1s

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the second half against Florida State in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. less Duke's Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the second half against Florida State in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March ... more Photo: Chuck Burton, AP Photo: Chuck Burton, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Stop Zion! Duke gets top billing; NC, Virginia, Zags also 1s 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Looming at the top of this year's March Madness bracket: Duke and its freshman force of nature, Zion Williamson.

The Blue Devils earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, joining Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga as No. 1 seeds for the three-week hoops extravaganza that kicks off this week.

Williamson missed five games after wrenching his knee when his Nike sneaker blew out in a regular-season game last month. He's healthy again, playing well and not concerned about another potential injury that could impact his status as the likely top pick in the NBA draft later this year.

The tournament starts Tuesday with a pair of play-in games, then gets going in full force Thursday.

The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Minneapolis, where Duke is the early 9-4 favorite to win it all.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25