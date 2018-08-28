Ohio State: Meyer met with team after suspension announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's current suspension and previous paid leave have restricted him from talking football with his staff and athletes during August with one exception — a team meeting the day after the suspension was announced.

Emails from the senior vice president for human resources show Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were allowed to meet with the players and coaches last Thursday.

The emails first reported by Ohio State's campus newspaper, The Lantern, outline details of Meyer's suspension. He can't attend practices, meetings or official events, and can't conduct any business related to being head coach.

Meyer and Smith were suspended over their handling of a now-fired assistant coach who was accused of domestic violence. Meyer resumes some coaching duties Monday but can't coach during the first three games. He will be allowed to run practices after the team's first game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow the reporters at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy and http://www.twitter.com/kantele10