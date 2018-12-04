Les Miles brings Auburn offensive coordinator to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is leaving Auburn to take the same job at Kansas.

Kansas announced Tuesday that new coach Les Miles named Lindsey to his staff. Lindsey has been Auburn's offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Miles said in a news release that Lindsey has a proven record of coaching "electric" offenses and a strong reputation for developing his players.

In 2017, Lindsey's Auburn offense was just the eighth in SEC history to rush and pass for 3,000 yards. He also has been offensive coordinator at Southern Miss (2014-15) and Arizona State (2016).

Lindsey previously was an offensive analyst at Auburn in 2013 and quarterbacks coach at Troy in 2010.

Miles announced Sunday that he hired Chevis Jackson as defensive backs coach.

