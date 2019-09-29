Leach cuts loose, calls WSU players 'fat, dumb, entitled'

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Washington State coach Mike Leach has never been one to hold his thoughts.

After two tough losses, including a 38-13 thrashing by No. 19 Utah on Saturday night, Leach let loose on his feelings about his team and its performances, describing the Cougars as "fat, dumb, happy, and entitled."

Washington State entered its conference game against the Utes (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) as the No. 1 passing team in the country. After WSU failed to play like a No. 1-ranked passing team, Leach said the Cougars (3-2, 0-2) believed they were better than they actually are.

"We're a very soft team," Leach said. "We get a lot of good press. We like to read it a lot. We like to pat ourselves on the back and if we get any resistance, we fold."

The postgame outburst was similar to the last time his Cougars lost to Utah in 2012. WSU lost 49-6 that day and Leach sent his entire offensive line to the postgame press conference to answer questions.

He wasn't any kinder this time around.

Washington State head coach Mike Leach speaks with a official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Washington State head coach Mike Leach speaks with a official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Leach cuts loose, calls WSU players 'fat, dumb, entitled' 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

"I think we've got a bunch of free agents running around there that think they're pretty special and then as soon as something doesn't go their way, they want to pout," Leach said.

A week ago, WSU disintegrated in a 67-63 loss to UCLA in which they squandered a 32-point, third-quarter lead. On Saturday, the Cougars surrendered 526 yards to a Utah team that didn't even throw a pass in the fourth quarter.

"We weren't even close," Leach said. "I think that at some point they have to embrace the effort themselves."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25