BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight returned to Indiana University on Saturday, the former basketball coach's first public appearance on campus since he was fired almost 19 years ago.
Knight returned to watch the Hoosiers' baseball game against Penn State from the press box. The Big Ten Network was broadcasting the game when Knight made the impromptu golf cart ride to the field.
Athletic director Fred Glass has repeatedly made overtures to bring back Knight. Each time Knight declined.
