Ionescu, Cox headline AP women's preseason All-America team
Doug Feinberg, Ap Basketball Writer
Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu headlines The Associated Press women's basketball preseason All-America team.
The NCAA career leader for triple-doubles was a unanimous choice for the honor from a 28-member media panel. She was joined on the team announced Thursday by Lauren Cox of Baylor, Beatrice Mompremier of Miami, Kaila Charles of Maryland and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M.
Ionescu and Cox are the only two returning players from last spring's All-America teams. Ionescu was on the first team then while Cox was on the third team.
The AP started choosing a preseason All-America team before the 1994-95 season and this is only the second time that the team does not have a player from Connecticut, Tennessee or Notre Dame. The 2005-06 squad was the only other time that happened.
