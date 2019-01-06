Cal defensive back Bryce Turner dies at age 19

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California defensive back Bryce Turner has died after being hospitalized for a medical emergency during a non-team workout. He was 19.

California announced Turner's death Saturday. There was no cause of death immediately given.

"We are so deeply saddened by Bryce's passing," coach Justin Wilcox said. "This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce's family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We'll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football."

Turner was hospitalized following a workout this week near his Southern California home. The school called it a "medical emergency" and has provided no other details.

Turner starred in high school at St. John Bosco Prep outside of Los Angeles. He spent the 2016 season at Long Beach City College before joining Cal. He redshirted his first year and played one game with one tackle this season.

"Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy," athletic director Jim Knowlton said. "Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process."

