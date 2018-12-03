AP source: Louisville tabs Satterfield to be football coach

A person with knowledge of the situation says Louisville has reached an agreement with Appalachian State's Scott Satterfield to be the Cardinals' next head football coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition on anonymity because neither the school nor Satterfield had publicly announced the decision. Louisville has scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference with a "special announcement" about the football program.

The 45-year-old Satterfield emerged as Louisville's next reported choice after Purdue's Jeff Brohm turned down the offer from his alma mater last week to remain with the Boilermakers. Satterfield has led the Mountaineers to a 51-24 record in six seasons, including 10-2 this year with a Sun Belt Conference championship.

Satterfield will replace Bobby Petrino, who was fired on Nov. 11 after a 2-8 start. Lorenzo Ward was 0-2 as the Cardinals' interim coach.

___

