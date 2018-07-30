Through July 28

1. Christopher Bell, 702

2. Elliott Sadler, 686

3. Cole Custer, 684

4. Daniel Hemric, 679

5. Justin Allgaier, 650

6. Brandon Jones, 579

7. Tyler Reddick, 568

8. Ryan Truex, 532

9. Matt Tifft, 504

10. Austin Cindric, 484

11. Ryan Reed, 456

12. Ross Chastain, 406

13. John Hunter Nemechek, 401

14. Michael Annett, 366

15. Ryan Sieg, 340

16. Kaz Grala, 321

17. Jeremy Clements, 299

18. Spencer Gallagher, 294

19. Alex Labbe, 281

20. Garrett Smithley, 275