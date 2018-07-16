Through July 13

1. Elliott Sadler, 608

2. Daniel Hemric, 608

3. Cole Custer, 605

4. Christopher Bell, 591

5. Justin Allgaier, 569

6. Tyler Reddick, 541

7. Brandon Jones, 500

8. Ryan Truex, 479

9. Matt Tifft, 458

10. Austin Cindric, 428

11. Ryan Reed, 399

12. Ross Chastain, 362

13. John Hunter Nemechek, 324

14. Michael Annett, 322

15. Ryan Sieg, 313

16. Kaz Grala, 298

17. Spencer Gallagher, 294

18. Jeremy Clements, 263

19. Garrett Smithley, 258

20. Alex Labbe, 246