Through May 4

1. Johnny Sauter, 238

2. Ben Rhodes, 187

3. Noah Gragson, 180

4. Brett Moffitt, 175

5. Grant Enfinger, 175

6. Matt Crafton, 169

7. Justin Haley, 146

8. Myatt Snider, 145

9. Dalton Sargeant, 142

10. Stewart Friesen, 137

11. Cody Coughlin, 118

12. Austin Hill, 106

13. Wendell Chavous, 101

14. Justin Fontaine, 100

15. Joe Nemechek, 97

16. Jordan Anderson, 95

17. Spencer Davis, 94

18. Austin Wayne Self, 92

19. Jesse Little, 78

20. David Gilliland, 72