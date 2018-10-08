https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/auto-racing/article/Formula-One-Points-Leaders-13289995.php
Formula One Points Leaders
|Through Oct. 7
1. Lewis Hamilton, 331
2. Sebastian Vettel, 264
3. Valtteri Bottas, 207
4. Kimi Raikkonen, 196
5. Max Verstappen, 173
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146
7. Sergio Perez, 53
8. Kevin Magnussen, 53
9. Nico Hulkenberg, 53
10. Fernando Alonso, 50
11. Esteban Ocon, 49
12. Carlos Sainz, 39
13. Romain Grosjean, 31
14. Pierre Gasly, 28
15. Charles Leclerc, 21
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
17. Lance Stroll, 6
18. Marcus Ericsson, 6
19. Brendon Hartley, 2
20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1
