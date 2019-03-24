Zimmerman's stoppage-time goal lifts LAFC over RSL 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Zimmerman scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and Los Angeles Football Club beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.

Zimmerman settled a pass from Niko Hamalainen and drilled a 25-yard shot into the upper right corner that benefited from a deflection off Real Salt Lake defender Erik Holt.

LAFC (3-0-1) moved to the top of the Western Conference table, winning for the second time this season with a stoppage-time goal.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (1-2-1) in the 35th minute, converting from the spot after LAFC's Latif Blessing took down Sebastian Saucedo to concede the penalty.

Diego Rossi pounced on a defensive deflection, splitting a pair of defenders to get to the loose ball first, and finished a left-footed shot to pull LAFC even in the 40th minute.

RSL's Justin Portillo was shown a red card in the 84th minute for a forearm to the head of Rossi.

Real Salt Lake set an MLS-record by starting six Homegrown players.

Saucedo left the game in the 68th minute due to an injury.