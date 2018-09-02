Yelich's first career grand slam sends Brewers past Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his first career grand slam, Keon Broxton added a three-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers earned a series victory with a 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Both Broxton and Yelich homered as part of a seven-run fifth inning. It matched Milwaukee's highest-scoring inning of the season.

Washington starter Jefry Rodriguez (2-2) struggled with his control throughout his outing, walking seven while allowing seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. But he wasn't hit hard until the fifth.

Rodriguez retired two of the first three batters that inning, but yielded a Manny Pina single and then Broxton's blast to center.

Manager Dave Martinez pulled Rodriguez after another single and a walk, but reliever Tim Collins fared no better. His first six pitches were balls. Yelich hammered the seventh to left center for his 27th homer of the season to give Milwaukee a 9-4 advantage.

Yelich has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games and has homered nine times in that span.

Reliever Brandon Woodruff (3-0) pitched four scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Rodriguez walked the game's first two batters, and both scored on Mike Moustakas' one-out single. Washington got a run back in the second when Wilmer Difo homered into the visitors' bullpen, then took a 4-2 lead when Juan Soto delivered an RBI single and Mark Reynolds added a two-run single a batter later in the third.

Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra allowed four runs in three innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Milwaukee's active roster is at 34 after recalling RHP Corey Knebel from Triple-A Colorado Springs and RHP Zach Davies from Class A Wisconsin. INF/OF Nick Franklin was activated from the 60-day disabled list and outrighted to Colorado Springs.

Nationals: LHP Sean Doolittle (left toe inflammation) threw a simulated game Sunday. Martinez said he hopes Doolittle will be activated later this week. . RHP Erick Fedde (shoulder), on the disabled list since July 5, will be activated and start Tuesday against St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Davies (2-5, 5.23 ERA) hasn't started a major league game since May 29 because of a shoulder injury and will get the ball Monday as Milwaukee begins a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.22), who is one strikeout away from his fifth 250-strikeout season in a row, starts Monday against St. Louis as Washington's 10-game homestand continues.