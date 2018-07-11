Yelich's 3 hits, 4 RBIs lead Brewers over Marlins 8-4

















MIAMI (AP) — Christian Yelich looked right at home Tuesday night.

The former Marlin had three hits and a season-high four RBIs in his second game back at Marlins Park, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Miami 8-4 on Tuesday night.

"He knows this ballpark so he knows how to drive the ball and he did it today," Brewers pitcher Jhoulys Chacin said.

Travis Shaw homered, and he and Tyler Saladino had two RBIs each to lift Milwaukee to its seventh win in nine games. Miami beat the Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings Monday.

"It was good for us to get back on track and bounce back, get back in the win column," Yelich said. "We were able to flush that tough one yesterday and we went out there and played well tonight."

Chacin (8-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Corbin Burnes pitched two perfect innings in his major league debut for the save with family members and a former college coach in attendance.

"That was probably everything I dreamed of, plus some," Burnes said. "That was pretty cool.

Miami's Pablo Lopez (1-1) pitched six innings and allowed five runs.

"The first two innings definitely a big lesson for me," Lopez said. "I settled in after that."

Two-run singles by Yelich and Saladino helped Milwaukee lead 5-3 after two innings. Chacin and Lopez both found a groove after that, and Chacin handed off a 5-4 lead to Dan Jennings and the bullpen. Jennings finished up the sixth, Jeremy Jeffress pitched the seventh and Burnes cleaned up after that.

Shaw hit his 16th homer off Javy Guerra in the eighth for a two-run cushion.

"I thought Travis' homer was huge for sure, I think that was probably the big run," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Yelich added a two-run double to left in the ninth to help the Brewers pull away.

"You get it within one and you're always in striking distance," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "You have J.B. (Justin Bour) sitting there. You have at-bats coming, but the Shaw homer gives them a little breathing room and obviously Yeli opens it."

Yelich is batting .292 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in his first season since being traded by Miami. He was named to his first All-Star team.

HANGING TOUGH

Lopez allowed five runs, six hits, and three walks in the first two innings, but the 22-year-old did not allow a hit or a walk in his final four innings.

"There's a lot to like about that outing," Mattingly said. "You love to see a guy continue to compete. A pretty good team over there to throw four straight zeroes after he gives up some runs. It looks like he was on the ropes, he ends up going six innings for us and keeping us right there."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Lorenzo Cain (groin) was given the day off, which was planned as he works himself back after missing 12 games. ... LHP Brent Suter (forearm) could return as early as this weekend at Pittsburgh.

Marlins: OF Lewis Brinson (hip) met with a doctor Monday, but his status remains unchanged. "We're still at no activity and just rehab," Mattingly said. "Basically rest and rehab right now. I don't know how long that's going to be, but I'm assuming it's until he's not feeling anything at all before he starts some baseball stuff." ... RHP Sandy Alcantara (axillary infection) began his throwing program on his way back.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (4-1, 2.14 ERA) will take the mound in Wednesday's series finale for the seventh start in his rookie season.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (3-4, 4.55) is 4-0 with a 2.12 ERA in six appearances, five starts, against the Brewers.

