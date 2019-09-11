Yelich breaks kneecap, out for season; Brewers top Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Brewers star Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball Tuesday night and will miss the rest of the regular season, an injury that overshadowed Milwaukee's 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

The Brewers didn't say whether the reigning NL MVP might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far. Yelich will return to Milwaukee on Wednesday for further evaluation.

Milwaukee, which won its fifth in a row, began the day two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Yelich fouled a ball off his leg in the first inning. He was down on the ground for several minutes before limping off the field.

Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season. The outfielder was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.

Trent Grisham continued Yelich's at-bat with a 1-2 count and struck out — the strikeout was charged to Yelich.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Austin lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Yasmani Grandal led off with a single against Adam Conley (2-9), Grisham doubled and Austin put the Brewers ahead.

Junior Guerra (9-5) got the win in two innings while allowing Starlin Castro's solo homer in the eighth that tied it at 3. Drew Pomeranz pitched a scoreless ninth around two singles for his first save.

Hernan Perez gave the Brewers an early lead with a two-run homer in the second. He connected off Elieser Hernandez for his seventh homer of the season.

Isan Diaz's RBI double in the Miami second off Chase Anderson made it 2-1.

The Brewers regained their two-run advantage on Grandal's RBI double in the third before Diaz drove in another run with a single in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday . SS Orlando Arcia (paternity list) will rejoin the club for the series finale Thursday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (9-7, 3.69) snapped a five-game losing streak in his previous start, when he limited the Cubs to one run through five innings in a 7-1 win Sept 6.

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.75) benefitted from a 16-run support in his previous start of the season against the Brewers on June 4. Lopez pitched six shutout innings in Miami's 16-0 win.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports