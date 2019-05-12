Yankees and Rays delayed by power outage in 9th inning

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are being delayed in the ninth inning by a power outage at Tropicana Field.

The lights at the dome stadium went out after Austin Pruitt's first pitch to Thairo Estrada leading off the ninth inning Sunday.

Both teams' television broadcasts also lost power.

New York leads 3-1.

___

