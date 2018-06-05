Yankees LHP Montgomery needs season-ending elbow surgery

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery will have Tommy John surgery on his elbow this week, the team announced Tuesday.

Montgomery had been throwing on flat ground but experienced a setback in his latest stint last weekend in Baltimore.

"He wasn't comfortable, shut it down that day and then went home to just get checked on again, MRI, and this was the conclusion," manager Aaron Boone said. "Obviously disappointed for Monty. We were hoping that he was on his way to building back up to be able to pitch for us again this year, but obviously not the case."

Montgomery will undergo surgery in New York on Thursday.

"I talked to him today and he's in pretty good spirits considering," Boone said. "We'll just give him the best support we can and look forward to him getting back at some point."

Montgomery is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts. He left a May 1 start against Houston after one inning because of tightness in his elbow. The 25-year-old appeared to wince and shake his arm after the last of his seven pitches in a perfect first inning.

Right-hander Domingo German, 0-4 in five starts since replacing Montgomery in New York's rotation, will continue as a starter, Boone said. Reliever Adam Warren, activated off the disabled list Monday, is not expected to be stretched out as a starter.

Montgomery went 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts as a rookie last season.

___

