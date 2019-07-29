Yankees 9, Red Sox 6

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Hicks cf 3 1 0 0 Betts rf 3 1 0 1 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Encrnco dh 5 1 2 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 3 0 Voit 1b 3 1 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 1 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 2 Bnntndi lf 5 1 3 4 Torres 2b 4 1 0 0 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 Chavis ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Maybin lf 3 2 2 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 1 0 Romine c 4 1 1 2 Travis ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0 C.Vazqz ph-c 2 0 1 0 Totals 35 9 8 6 Totals 37 6 10 6

New York 002 202 210—9 Boston 000 201 102—6

E_Devers (16), Holt (2), Bradley Jr. (4), Gregorius (4), Torres (15). LOB_New York 5, Boston 9. 2B_Encarnacion (16), Urshela 2 (23), Maybin (8), Devers (36), Bogaerts (36). HR_Gregorius (7), Romine (3), Benintendi (10). SF_Betts (6).

IP H R ER BB SO New York German W,13-2 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 9 Kahnle H,20 1 1 1 1 0 2 Ottavino 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Britton 1 1 0 0 2 1 A.Chapman 1 2 2 1 1 2 Boston Sale L,5-10 5 1-3 5 6 6 3 7 Brewer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Dar.Hernandez 1 1 2 0 2 2 Walden 1 1 1 1 1 0 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Kahnle, Walden.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:28. A_37,428 (37,731).